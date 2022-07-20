On localisation: 'We're reviewing legislative framework' says National Treasury





The inaugural Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference commenced on Wednesday at the Sandton Convention Centre.

President Cyril Ramaphosa opened the conference - which seeks to identify progress made in the transformation of the economy, as well as zone in on efforts to increase exports and create jobs by black manufacturers.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela about localisation, the national treasury's Molefe Fani said the country is looking into building capabilities to build certain core commodities in-house, in collaboration with black industrialists.

Commenting on regulatory hurdles and red tape that have in the past proven to make it difficult to give effect to such policies - deterring contractors through long-winded regulatory practices and delayed payments, Fani explained that the process in itself is a lengthy one, but there are no intentional impediments to these processes.

"Remember when we have to deal with issues of localisation, we need to make sure that we do not hamper the economic policy of the country. The decisions we take to localise a commodity or the decision to manufacture a specific commodity in the country is informed by the research that we do with the Department of Trade Industry and Competition as well as the economic desk at the national treasury that may take long because other stakeholders need to be consulted in order for us to have a concrete policy or concrete legislative support for that commodity. Once that is done, then the procurement processes roll out like any other commodity that exists in the country." Molefe Fani, Acting chief procurement acting head - National Treasury

Fani added that they have begun a review of the legislative framework.

We have started looking at our legislative framework, there were challenges with regards to localisation, there were challenges with regards to set-asides, specifically to ensure that commodities we have identified are set-aside for the programmes or for suppliers that have been identified... The public procurement bill that we are putting in place now will look into those issues of set-aside, issues of localisation and the spin offs that come after that. Molefe Fani, Acting chief procurement acting head - National Treasury

