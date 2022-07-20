



Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula along with Prasa's board held a briefing on what efforts to stabilise the troubled entity.

The Zondo Commission previously recommended that a special inquiry into the rail agency has to be set up.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says corruption, mismanagement and a general rot at Prasa run deep. Nkosikhona Duma - EWN Reporter

The minister was also quoted saying: "At the present moment, no one is buying tickets, trains are not running. If they run, they don't run on time..."

The SIU and or other law enforcement agencies might as well camp at Prasa because the entity is a multi-billion rand public entity and it is very attractive for people who loot funds. Nkosikhona Duma - EWN Reporter

The board that is currently running Prasa took over in 2019 after an interim board was dismissed. Nkosikhona Duma - EWN Reporter

Prasa has so far completed 19 consequence management processes, while only 1 person has been dismissed and others received warnings.

However, over 30 Prasa officials have been suspended amid the R3.5 billion Swifambo tender investigations.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Prasa completes 19 consequence management processes