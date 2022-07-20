Black industrialist policy a catalyst for SA companies to operate abroad: DTIC
The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) has hailed its established Black industrialist policy for being a catalyst for black-owned businesses participating abroad.
This after the policy continued to boost businesses that employ more than 120,000 people since promulgated by the department in November 2015.
The department's deputy director-general for industrial finance, Malebo Mabitje-Thompson, spoke to 702's Clement Manyathela - whose show was broadcast from the conference.
She added that the policy's progress since establishment managed to help SA-based companies to operate in the continent and abroad.
Taking into account the support programmes that we have put in place, we are talking above just over 120,000 people that are being supported, their livelihoods and who are working for black industrialist.Malebo Mabitje-Thompson, Department of Trade, Industry and Competition
These are big companies, they are exporting everywhere in Europe, USA and other parts of the African countries, and they are beginning to carry our economy where it matters most, and it is this mix of creating an economy that is inclusive.Malebo Mabitje-Thompson, Department of Trade, Industry and Competition
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_44437828_sparks-from-the-cutting-of-steel-produced.html
More from Business
Inflation soars to 13-year high ahead of interest rate decision
Bruce Whitfield talks to Stats SA's Patrick Kelly and economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) about the latest CPI numbers.Read More
Prasa completes 19 consequence management processes
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter, joins the Midday Report to chat about the Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's briefing on Prasa.Read More
Cosatu vows to help those dismissed over vaccine mandates
Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator, Matthew Parks, speaks on their stance regarding vaccine mandates.Read More
On localisation: 'We're reviewing legislative framework' says National Treasury
This is according to Molefe Fani, National Treasury’s chief procurement acting head, who also attended the forum.Read More
Black industrialists must participate in mainstream sectors of economy: IDC
Clement Manyathela speaks to the head of corporate affairs at the Industrial Development Corporation, Tshepo Ramodibe.Read More
Cryptocurrency regulation is coming in South Africa
The time to regulate cryptocurrencies in South Africa has come, says Michail le Roux of Hanekom Attorneys.Read More
Consumer price inflation hits 13-year high for June
This is bad news for consumers who are struggling to make ends meet.Read More
Love bets with your mates? New platform helps you bet 'on absolutely anything'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Reece Jacobsen, co-founder of peer-to-peer betting platform Wayja.Read More
When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'?
Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa.Read More
More from Local
Inflation soars to 13-year high ahead of interest rate decision
Bruce Whitfield talks to Stats SA's Patrick Kelly and economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) about the latest CPI numbers.Read More
Prasa completes 19 consequence management processes
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter, joins the Midday Report to chat about the Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's briefing on Prasa.Read More
Cosatu vows to help those dismissed over vaccine mandates
Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator, Matthew Parks, speaks on their stance regarding vaccine mandates.Read More
Sign language a step closer to becoming our 12th official language
Bruno Druchen, National director at Deaf Federation of South Africa, chats about the possibility of sign language becoming the country's 12th language.Read More
International Chess Day: 'It helps children with strategy and planning'
John Perlman speaks to the founder and director of Think Chess, Elzanne Fitton, about International Chess Day.Read More
Lockdown shack eviction of Bulelani Qolani was 'blatantly unlawful' - High Court
The Western Cape High Court has ruled that the eviction of Bulelani Qolani during the Covid lockdown was unlawful and unconstitutional.Read More
Phala Phala saga: Ramaphosa must answer PP's questions - Expert
Uveka Rangappa speaks to the managing director at IusPrudentia Special Counsel, Benedict Phiri, about acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka's subpoena to president Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala farm saga.Read More
Black industrialists must participate in mainstream sectors of economy: IDC
Clement Manyathela speaks to the head of corporate affairs at the Industrial Development Corporation, Tshepo Ramodibe.Read More
Consumer price inflation hits 13-year high for June
This is bad news for consumers who are struggling to make ends meet.Read More