Black industrialist policy a catalyst for SA companies to operate abroad: DTIC





The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) has hailed its established Black industrialist policy for being a catalyst for black-owned businesses participating abroad.

This after the policy continued to boost businesses that employ more than 120,000 people since promulgated by the department in November 2015.

The department's deputy director-general for industrial finance, Malebo Mabitje-Thompson, spoke to 702's Clement Manyathela - whose show was broadcast from the conference.

She added that the policy's progress since establishment managed to help SA-based companies to operate in the continent and abroad.

Taking into account the support programmes that we have put in place, we are talking above just over 120,000 people that are being supported, their livelihoods and who are working for black industrialist. Malebo Mabitje-Thompson, Department of Trade, Industry and Competition

These are big companies, they are exporting everywhere in Europe, USA and other parts of the African countries, and they are beginning to carry our economy where it matters most, and it is this mix of creating an economy that is inclusive. Malebo Mabitje-Thompson, Department of Trade, Industry and Competition

