From ancient times, tattoos have been a mark of self expression, not gangsterism





Last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele came under fire for saying that the ministry does not hire people with tattoos as they have a "tendency of being a gangster".

While referencing the South African Police Service (SAPS) recruitment policy, which expressly states that "someone who applies to be appointed in terms of the SAPS Act must not have any visible tattoos that are contrary to the objectives of the SAPS", Cele's comment left people confused about what tattoos have to do with services being rendered by the SAPS and the competence thereof, never mind the obvious but faulty and dangerous assumption of the connection between tattoos and gangsterism.

"We need to recognise that these are marks of self-expression and shouldn't be a reflection, irrespective of the industry you're in or the ability to do your job," said a caller on Radio 702's open line during Clement Manyathela's show.

A comment Manyathela hailed as progressive, instead of "the obsession with people's physical appearances and their competence" which "needs to stop" he said.

As it turns out, and contrary to the comments by the Minister and the SAPS recruitment policy, tattoos have long been used for a variety of reasons, the least of them being gangsterism association.

FROM EGYPT TO NIGER Egyptian female mummies must have been the kingpins as they are some of the earliest recorded evidence of tattoos - around 4 000 BC - believed to have been used as a form of protection during pregnancy and birth, and as a form of body adornment.

And while we're in Africa, until recently it was tradition for Berber women in Algeria’s Aurès mountains and in Morocco to tattoo their bodies and faces, for beauty, and a belief that the tats could heal illnesses and infertility.

For Wodaabe men in Niger, facial tattoos are used for purely decorative purposes and social identification.

Moroccan Berber women in the Atlas Mountains with detailed facial tattoos and silver jewelry.

Tattooing in North Africa, the Middle East & Balkans by Lars Krutak pic.twitter.com/QIGrJfabv7 — Waknine (@Ici_et_la_foto) March 20, 2022

A portrait of a beauty from the Wodaabe tribe in Chad

Fun fact : "It’s common to see Wodaabe people donning tattoos, body paint, jewelry and colorful sashes. Beauty is very important for the Wodaabe. Even men will invest large amounts of time in it to attract women. 🌼 #art pic.twitter.com/Uu6qqZizwk — Mooonlette_creations🌙 (@mooonlette) August 10, 2020

MAORI

For the Maori in New Zealand - tattoos or moko, also known as Maori tattooing traditionally represented particular Maori tribes, and for some it's still a respected rite of passage today. Tattoos, normally on the face - as they believe the head to be the most sacred part of the body symbolise anything from rank, social status, power and prestige.

"Each tattoo design was unique to that individual and since it conveyed specific information about their status, rank, ancestry and abilities, it has accurately been described as a form of id card or passport, a kind of aesthetic bar code for the face," writes Cane Lineberry.

Oriini Kaipara, 37, is the first person in New Zealand’s history to anchor the news wearing her moko kauae, a traditional lower chin tattoo worn by Māori women. Her markings celebrate the rite of passage from girl to adulthood — symbolizing a personal process of transformation. pic.twitter.com/UBXnhuhqF5 — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) December 28, 2021

In 2017, Chief Petty Officer Rawiri Barriball became the first sailor in the Royal New Zealand Navy to be permitted to get the traditional Māori full-facial tattoo #NationalTattooDay pic.twitter.com/nUdVZvRE0H — U.S. Naval Institute (@NavalInstitute) July 17, 2022

TATS FOR WEDDING RINGS

Amongst the Greek and Romans, tattoos were used as a mark of 'belonging' to a specialised group such as a religious one. Years later, one would see small crosses on the inner forearms of Egyptians which marked the country's Christian Copts.

Most recently we've seen couples declare their love to each other by symbolically marking their bodies, with some couples foregoing wedding rings and opting for ring tats.

One famous evangelical preacher in the US - Steven Furtick and his wife tattooed their ring fingers in celebration of their anniversary.

My pastor and his wife both have tattoos, Steven and Holly Furtick’s wedding bands are tattooed on their ring fingers. You were bamboozled by old school conservatives who live in Deuteronomy. https://t.co/f5Hz3tCBzO — Imagine it alone my leader (@crazynellz) October 3, 2019

after 7 months of being married finally got our wedding ring tattoo. Wedding rings but make it spicy. pic.twitter.com/ab4gpXsedc — bug (@kxyleighmxrie) December 17, 2020

In the words of Brent Lindeque aka Good Things Guy: "In all honesty, the problem in South Africa is not the people with tattoos, it's the people who pretend to be leaders but lie and steal and fail this country in all their actions."

And perhaps therein, Minister, lies the crux of the matter, and why your comments have "made so much noise".

In all honesty, the problem in South Africa is not the people with tattoos, it's the people who pretend to be leaders but lie and steal and fail this country in all their actions.



Those are the real gangsters.#AlphabetMafia #Gangster #Tattoo



3/3 — Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) July 11, 2022

