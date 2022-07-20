Brutal heatwave kills thousands in Europe – and it’s not letting up
An extreme heatwave that saw all-time temperature records smashed in Britain and France and killed thousands of people is not letting up.
In Portugal and Spain, at least 1,700 people have died.
In France, Spain, Greece, and Britain firefighters are battling runaway wildfires.
RELATED: Europe wilts under hottest temperatures ever – with more extreme heat forecasted
Heat waves in Europe are increasing in frequency and intensity at a faster rate than in most other parts of the world.
Temperatures around the world are, on average, 1.1 degrees Celsius warmer than during the late 19th century, just before carbon emissions started taking off amid societies industrialising.
“Climate change is directly to blame for the completely unprecedented temperatures in the UK and across Western Europe,” says climatologist Professor Francois Engelbrecht of the University of Witwatersrand.
“Climate change is making naturally occurring heatwaves more intense, they occur more frequently, and they affect larger and larger regions of the world at the same time.”
Yesterday, the UK set its all-time record… when a temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius was recorded…Professor Francois Engelbrecht, climatologist - University of Witwatersrand
This is the new normal for extreme weather. Also here in South Africa, we should prepare for unprecedented heatwaves…Professor Francois Engelbrecht, climatologist - University of Witwatersrand
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Brutal heatwave kills thousands in Europe – and it’s not letting up
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_133794985_thermometer-with-high-temperature-on-the-city-with-glowing-sun-background-heatwave-concept.html?vti=od66oqspaxjincu6r0-1-43
