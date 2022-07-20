Brutal heatwave kills thousands in Europe – and it’s not letting up

Today at 15:10 EWN: Another briefing from Transport minister on PRASA on fight against corruption Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Nkosikhona Duma

Today at 15:16 The City of Ekurhuleni and the protesting Tembisa community have agreed to a public meeting next week Friday, 29 July. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Zweli Dlamini - at Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality

Today at 15:20 Today is International Chess Day: how and where the game is being taught to young people. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Elzanne Fitton, Founder/Director of think chess

Today at 15:40 Talker- Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 15:50 President to face subpoena after missing deadline to give answers on theft Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Ulrich Roux - Founder and Managing Director at Ulrich Roux & Associates

Today at 16:20 Global agriculture faces numerous challenges due to weather season Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Wandile Sihlobo -Chief economist, Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa

Today at 16:40 Talker- Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 16:50 {Financial Wellness} Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Samke Mhlongo - Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners

Today at 17:10 ANC KZN set hold elective conference from Friday Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Dr Ebrahim Harvey - Political Writer and Analyst

Today at 17:20 Consumer inflation surges to a 13-year high Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Siobhan Redford - Economist at RMB

Today at 18:09 SA's Consumer Price Inflation trying to reach James Webb Space Telescope's highs The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Razia Khan - Managing Director, Chief Economist, Africa and Middle East Global Research at Standard Chartered Bank

Patrick Kelly - Chief Director at Stats SA

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 Who moved by Google Cloud ? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Steven Ambrose - MD at Atvance Intellect

Today at 18:48 ZOOM: Only creative destruction can end South Africa’s governance crisis The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Dr Terence McNamee - Global Fellow of the Africa Program at The Wilson Center

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Business Unusual - Will Elon Musk be able to delete his tweet to buy Twitter The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wendy Knowler

