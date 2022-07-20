Streaming issues? Report here
Bonang posts new 'makeup-free' skincare video after Twitter backlash

20 July 2022 9:58 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Twitter
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Bonang Matheba
makeup
branding
nivea
heroes and zeros
bonang
Think Creative Africa
skin care
Zetu Damane
Queen B

'It's not authentic' - Advertising expert Zetu Damane on the Nivea campaign with 'Queen B' applying face cream over makeup.
Bonang Matheba at the Johannesburg premiere of her first film Public Figure. Picture:Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Media personality Bonang Matheba set Twitter abuzz when she posted a video showing her applying a skincare product to a fully made-up face .

It's part of the entrepreneur's campaign with Nivea for their new face cream range.

The backlash on social media resulted in a fresh video showing "Queen B" applying the cream when she is apparently makeup-free.

RELATED: All that glitters...Bonang shimmers Stateside at MTV VMAs

Branding expert Zetu Damane (Chief Strategy Officer at Think Creative Africa) picks the campaign as her advertising "zero" of the week on The Money Show.

"Stop!" exclaims Bruce Whitfield while watching the original video:

"It's so affected and she's made up to the nines... She looks magnificent and then she goes and slops Nivea all over her makeup!"

Damane says Nivea and Matheba broke the cardinal rule when speaking to Millennials and Gen Z, which is "be authentic".

It sent all the wrong messages and consumers took great offence to the lack of authenticity, she comments.

I think consumers expect a little deception in advertising... They know the burger they see on the billboard will look a little different than the one on their plates but, really, but when you see someone applying cream on top of a fully made-up face it was really outrageous.

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa

Watch the follow-up video below:

Isn't it time more beauty brands have the courage to use "normal human beings" in their advertising comments Whitfield.

Listen to Damane's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Nivea/Bonang discussion at 3:19):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Bonang posts new 'makeup-free' skincare video after Twitter backlash




