Greedflation: High-paid CEOs drive inflation in US says study. What about SA?
CEOs are driving inflation in the US, according to the annual report by its top labour union federation.
Salary increases for company bosses far outpaced wage gains for working people, which failed to keep up with inflation the group asserts.
RELATED: Inflation soars to 13-year high ahead of interest rate decision
“CEOs, not working people, are causing inflation” says the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO).
Is so-called "greedflation" also a trend in South Africa?
The pay of workers is a drag on inflation, it is not growing faster than prices, but look at whose pay is rising much more than prices--and therefore putting upward pressure on inflation? Read the report, examine the numbers: https://t.co/cgI11jb6lA pic.twitter.com/6ScAIgtzJM— William E. Spriggs (@WSpriggs) July 18, 2022
Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Woodburn, MD of Johannesburg-based executive search consultancy Amrop Woodburn Mann.
Woodburn outlines the "interesting" hypothesis of greedflation:
"The CEO raises prices to make more profits so that he can earn more. But... that doesn't translate into what I studied, called macroeconomics."
None of the experts discussing the inflation increase in radio interviews on Wednesday talked about CEOs doing this, Woodburn notes.
RELATED: 'Sibanye CEO's R300m payday - SA business must do some introspection'
But South Africa does have the element of a huge wage divide, Whitfield retorts.
Woodburn sketches the local scenario as he sees it.
Let's say, number one, that super-compensated CEOs are nothing new... and number two, what used to happen is that investors used to make all the money and the workers didn't make so much.Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann
Over the last 10-15 years, what we've seen is that the workers, i.e. the CEOs to start with, began to partake in the upside, hence people now getting super-compensation... and the journey continues...Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann
He says it's known globally that investors (believe it or not) are starting to act against the remuneration policies that companies want to pass.
And, in my opinion, there is definitely a journey towards reducing what they call the multiplier effect between the most well-paid individual in the company and the most lowly-paid person in the company.Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann
Woodburn believes South Africa is at the forefront of this movement because government has in their mind "how to raise the lot" of the working class.
What people don't talk about he says, is the individuals on shared schemes who are actually participating in the wealth generation efforts of their companies.
Certainly it's totally unfair when executives do take home mega-rewards and investors have lost money... but in general, if investors are making a return and executives are getting a reward, and we hope the workers take part in that reward in some way or another, then we're heading towards a more equitable system.Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann
Listen to Woodburn's analysis below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Greedflation: High-paid CEOs drive inflation in US says study. What about SA?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_50384398_businessman-resting-on-a-chair-and-faucet-from-which-the-money-flow.html?term=salary&vti=na4g0kmthf6m4oevad-1-94
More from Business
Bonang posts new 'makeup-free' skincare video after Twitter backlash
'It's not authentic' - Advertising expert Zetu Damane on the Nivea campaign with 'Queen B' applying face cream over makeup.Read More
Bold reforms: 'Political courage needed to accept SA in a crisis like no other'
Creative destruction - Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Terence McNamee, Global Fellow of the Africa Program at the Wilson Center (US).Read More
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports'
Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero.Read More
Will Elon Musk be able to delete his tweet to buy Twitter?
The billionaire has changed his mind about buying the social media company, but he may have to anywayRead More
Inflation soars to 13-year high ahead of interest rate decision
Bruce Whitfield talks to Stats SA's Patrick Kelly and economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) about the latest CPI numbers.Read More
Prasa completes 19 consequence management processes
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter, joins the Midday Report to chat about the Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's briefing on Prasa.Read More
Cosatu vows to help those dismissed over vaccine mandates
Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator, Matthew Parks, speaks on their stance regarding vaccine mandates.Read More
On localisation: 'We're reviewing legislative framework' says National Treasury
This is according to Molefe Fani, National Treasury’s chief procurement acting head, who also attended the forum.Read More
Black industrialist policy a catalyst for SA companies to operate abroad: DTIC
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Deputy director-general for Industrial Finance at the Department of Trade Industry and Competition, Malebo Mabitje-Thompson, about the Black Industrialists policy.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Bonang posts new 'makeup-free' skincare video after Twitter backlash
'It's not authentic' - Advertising expert Zetu Damane on the Nivea campaign with 'Queen B' applying face cream over makeup.Read More
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports'
Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero.Read More
Inflation soars to 13-year high ahead of interest rate decision
Bruce Whitfield talks to Stats SA's Patrick Kelly and economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) about the latest CPI numbers.Read More
These Jordans weren't made for hooping: The power of sneaker culture in SA
Lester Kiewit speaks to sneaker heads about their culture in South Africa.Read More
What do you do with your eggshells? Wife putting them in the fridge goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Love bets with your mates? New platform helps you bet 'on absolutely anything'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Reece Jacobsen, co-founder of peer-to-peer betting platform Wayja.Read More
When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'?
Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa.Read More
Three SA restaurants among world's top 100: 'We have masters of food and wine'
It's a remarkable achievement right after the pandemic, says former Food24 editor Caro de Waal on The Money Show.Read More
Load shedding: 'People stopped buying monthly groceries, they buy takeaways'
How can South Africans eat healthy food when there is no power, asks Lester Kiewit.Read More
More from Local
Bonang posts new 'makeup-free' skincare video after Twitter backlash
'It's not authentic' - Advertising expert Zetu Damane on the Nivea campaign with 'Queen B' applying face cream over makeup.Read More
Bold reforms: 'Political courage needed to accept SA in a crisis like no other'
Creative destruction - Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Terence McNamee, Global Fellow of the Africa Program at the Wilson Center (US).Read More
Inflation soars to 13-year high ahead of interest rate decision
Bruce Whitfield talks to Stats SA's Patrick Kelly and economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) about the latest CPI numbers.Read More
Prasa completes 19 consequence management processes
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter, joins the Midday Report to chat about the Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's briefing on Prasa.Read More
Cosatu vows to help those dismissed over vaccine mandates
Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator, Matthew Parks, speaks on their stance regarding vaccine mandates.Read More
Sign language a step closer to becoming our 12th official language
Bruno Druchen, National director at Deaf Federation of South Africa, chats about the possibility of sign language becoming the country's 12th language.Read More
International Chess Day: 'It helps children with strategy and planning'
John Perlman speaks to the founder and director of Think Chess, Elzanne Fitton, about International Chess Day.Read More
Black industrialist policy a catalyst for SA companies to operate abroad: DTIC
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Deputy director-general for Industrial Finance at the Department of Trade Industry and Competition, Malebo Mabitje-Thompson, about the Black Industrialists policy.Read More
Lockdown shack eviction of Bulelani Qolani was 'blatantly unlawful' - High Court
The Western Cape High Court has ruled that the eviction of Bulelani Qolani during the Covid lockdown was unlawful and unconstitutional.Read More
Phala Phala saga: Ramaphosa must answer PP's questions - Expert
Uveka Rangappa speaks to the managing director at IusPrudentia Special Counsel, Benedict Phiri, about acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka's subpoena to president Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala farm saga.Read More