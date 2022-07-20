Cosatu vows to help those dismissed over vaccine mandates





Cosatu would like to reverse vaccine mandates

Standard Bank has removed their vaccine mandate where workers who are not vaccinated are required to take a COVID-19 test

No vaccine, no entry.

Cosatu is determined to get more businesses to reverse vaccine mandates and help workers who were dismissed for not wanting to get vaccinated get their jobs back.

Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator, Matthew Parks, speaks on their stance regarding vaccine mandates.

Each of our different affiliates who operated in different sectors of the economy are engaging on it. Matthew Parks - Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator

Businesses like Standard Bank have removed their mandate of requiring unvaccinated employees to take a COVID-19 test before entering their building.

The company dismissed 40 employees and others were put on special leave. They have said they would engage with those who were dismissed to discuss options of reappointment.

We are worried about the low vaccination rate. People should be going to get the booster shot. Matthew Parks - Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator

We are now also out of a state of disaster. Many companies have already moved from a mandatory vaccination policy to a policy of encouraging people to get vaccinated, which we support. Matthew Parks - Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator

Matthew believes that dismissing someone due to not taking the jab does not make things easier on the already high unemployment rate in the country.

