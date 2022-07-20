Sign language a step closer to becoming our 12th official language





Sign language could soon become South Africa's 12th official language

For almost a decade, sign language has been offered as a subject at schools for the deaf.

Sign language. Picture: Tshepiso Mokoena Foundation.

It is looking more and more likely that sign language will become our 12th official language.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet has approved the Constitutional Eighteenth Amendment Bill for public comment, to make it the country's 12th official language.

We are very optimistic. At this moment, what it means for the deaf community is that we didn't have access to information. We didn't have South African sign language for our learners for schools of the deaf. Bruno Druchen - National director at Deaf Federation of South Africa

For the past seven years, sign language has been offered as a subject at schools for the deaf.

We need to understand that in a school where there are deaf children, I mean we got 45 schools of the deaf in South Africa and there is a specific culture and how children interact with one another. Bruno Druchen - National director at Deaf Federation of South Africa

National deaf organisations have indicated that over four million deaf and hard-of-hearing people reside in South Africa.

Only time will tell how implementing sign language as one of the 12th official languages of the country will unfold.

