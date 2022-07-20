International Chess Day: 'It helps children with strategy and planning'





An expert believes that children playing chess regularly can enhance their level of strategic planning and do amazing things.

This as the world is celebrating the annual International Chess Day on 20 July.

Founder and director of Think Chess, Elzanne Fitton, spoke to 702's John Perlman about the benefits young people get when playing chess.

At times, a player is matched with a coach before participating in tournaments.

Fitton added that as one of the oldest game in history, it can help your child harness strategic level of thinking.

We have 8 different coaches with all different personalities and skills, and we always try to match a player with a coach where they will flourish most. Elzanne Fitton, Founder and director - Think Chess

Playing chess can help you do amazing things, and it helps with memory, strategy, planning and all other dimensions of the brain. Elzanne Fitton, Founder and director - Think Chess

