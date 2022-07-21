Streaming issues? Report here
Solidarity could have an answer to Eskom's critical skills shortage

21 July 2022 6:19 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Eskom
Solidarity
critical skills

John Maytham spoke to Solidarity’s general manager, Dirk Hermann, about these skilled workers and when we can expect to see their impact.

Solidarity may have a potential solution to the skills crisis at Eskom, as Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has asked them to offer a list of people with necessary technical skills to assist the government and the entity in tackling this issue.

According to Hermann, the union offered a list of around 705 skilled and available South African workers, including technical people and engineers, in 2019 but nothing came of it.

They have now revisited this list as the crisis has become worse, and the number of available and skilled workers has increased.

We now have a list of over 1,000 people who say that they want to help, and Gordhan wrote us a letter saying ‘yes, please provide us with that specific list’ and I think that is positive.

Dirk Hermann, Solidarity’s general manager

Herman said the minister has stressed the urgency of getting these skilled workers to Eskom, and once the project has started, differences could be seen in as little as three months.

What we plan to do is take that list and narrow it down to around 100-150 people, and that will be the absolute best skills in South Africa with decades of experience... we believe they can make a huge difference.

Dirk Hermann, Solidarity’s general manager

Listen to the audio for more.


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
