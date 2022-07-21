We come from a dark era, we need to stabilise Prasa, says acting CEO
The acting CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) David Mphelo said the entity needed a cleanup adding that they were not looking for praises.
On Wednesday, Prasa revealed that it had suspended 33 employees for irregularly awarding the R3.5 billion contract to Swifambo Rail Leasing to supply locomotives.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mphelo said those who felt aggrieved could follow due process and express their concerns.
We come from a dark era, we need to stabilise the entity and part of that would be to go through what we are going through now. It's part of the cleanup. We've got to fix the entity from within and also fix the infrastructure on the outside to get the services to our people.David Mphelo, acting CEO - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
If there is a case to answer and you know you are innocent, present yourself to the system and the system will deal with it accordingly. Let the law and processes take place.David Mphelo, acting CEO - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
We are open to whistleblowing not only internally, there are other entities that deal with that.David Mphelo, acting CEO - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
Mphelo said consumers should be patient with the entity and those who have the new trains should enjoy them.
He added that security would be heightened at train stations to protect infrastructure.
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : 702
