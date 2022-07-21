WATCH: Klerksdorp man fighting off robbers with knife goes viral
A middle-aged white man fighting off robbers in Klerksdorp has gone viral.
The video shows about four men approaching the car trying to steal the man's belongings, but the owner of the car wields his knife at them and eventually they walk away.
Watch the video below:
Dear South Africans— Daniel Marven (@danielmarven) July 20, 2022
Beware of Crimil gangs terrorizing Klerksdorp Motorists, they will steal all your belongs inside your car.
Please arm yourself or protect yourself.
Crime is out of hands pic.twitter.com/TiWGOnCqem
Listen to what else has gone viral:
