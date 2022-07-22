Joburg City Guide: 5 ways to start your weekend on a high
JOHANNESBURG - As we draw a close to a week filled with news that everything will be pricier than before, it is still worth the while to spare some change on experiences that bind us to the small joys of life.
Refuel and re-energise with these five unique, interesting and memorable experiences the city has to offer.
TURBINE ART FAIR
Turbine Art Fair returns to Johannesburg for its 10th edition from 21 to 24 July.
Art lovers can expect an immersive experience like commissioned installations, young and emerging talent showcases along with delicious food and drinks to match.
Renowned for its playful and inviting approach, the fair will take place at the Oxford Parks precinct in Rosebank.
Visit their website for ticket details.
HELIVATE HELICOPTER SERVICES
Take a trip through the clouds with Helivate Helicopter Services.
A bit on the pricier side but worth the breathtaking views, Helivate Helicopter Services offers beautiful, romantic and adventure-filled flight experiences tailored to create memories that will last a lifetime.
Visit their website to see all of their amazing offers on display.
JOBURG JAMS
Enjoy a high-energy and interactive drum experience suited for the whole family.
Experience guided drum-play - that incorporates games, song and exercise - created to invigorate neural pathways of the body.
Tickets start at R150 for adults and R70 for under 13s.
Purchase your ticket here.
HOME IS WHERE THE MUSIC IS
Celebrate the legendary life of South African Jazz giant Bra Hugh Masekela.
Home Is Where The Music Is exhibits exclusive photographs and memorabilia from Masekela’s personal archive.
The iconic Louis Armstrong trumpet that Masekela used on stage will also be on display.
Art & About pop-up gallery in the RMB Precinct is where you can find the exhibition.
Click here for more details.
GILLI APTER'S STAND-UP COMEDY AT THE BIOSCOPE CINEMA
Featured on Trevor Noah’s Nationwild comedy tour and Netflix’s comedy series, Only Jokes Allowed, South African comedian and screenwriter Gilli Apter will be on show this weekend at The Bioscope Independent Cinema.
Head over to 44 Stanley on 23 July at 20:00 to catch a glimpse of the side-splitting comedian on stage.
Tickets cost R180, get yours here.
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg City Guide: 5 ways to start your weekend on a high
