ANC to remember Jessie Duarte who was fierce and bold in her convictions
The African National Congress (ANC) will hold the official memorial service for the late deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte.
She passed away at the weekend following a fight against cancer.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, ANC NEC member Lindiwe Zulu said Duarte took young women in the ANC under her wing and taught them about the liberation movement.
Duarte was the longest-serving woman in the ANC's top six.
When she believed in something, she never let go until it was done.Lindiwe Zulu, Chairperson - National Executive Committee member - African National Congress
I think Jesse was one of the kindest people, she fought for what she believed in, and maybe then in the process of fighting for what she believed in some people might not have understood her. She was a fierce person, she really spoke strongly when she believed in something.Lindiwe Zulu, Chairperson - National Executive Committee member - African National Congress
Listen to the full interview below:
