ANC to remember Jessie Duarte who was fierce and bold in her convictions

Today at 12:10 ANC remembers the late jessie Duarte. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dakota Legoete - ANC NEC Member

125 125

Today at 12:15 ANC structures fight to have Cyril Ramaphosa removed this as they initiate the process. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sandile Swana, Political Analyst. (WITS)

125 125

Today at 12:23 Solidarity warns that they will take Eskom to court if new tariff proposal is approved. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Connie Mulder, Head of the Solidarity Research Institute.

125 125

Today at 12:27 Health Department announces Disciplinary Hearing Outcomes- Dr Anban Pillay, Popo Maja and others given hefty punishment. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Foster Mohale, Health Department Spokesperson.

125 125

Today at 12:41 Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi presents the application process for the 2023 Grade 1 and 8 Online Admissions in Gauteng. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Panyaza Lesufi - Gauteng Education MEC

125 125

Today at 12:45 Mayor Mpho Phalatse and MMC for Human Settlements will today give more info on the various housing scams in Joburg and what law enforcement agencies are doing to tackle this. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:52 In depth look at James Webb Space telescope. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa.

125 125

Today at 12:56 TREK4MANDELA: Those who joined this years summit return triumphant. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Scara Mafokoane, Trek4Mandela Summiteer

125 125

Today at 15:20 {Property Feature} We are looking at disadvantages and hidden costs associated with buying property from a deceased estate Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Clina Steyn - Managing Director at SSLR Incorporated

125 125

Today at 15:40 Talker- Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

125 125

Today at 18:08 SA's central banks tries to cool off overheating inflation with a 0.5% increase in repo rate The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Goolam Ballim - Chief Economist at Standard Bank

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

125 125

Today at 19:19 ZOOM Small Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

125 125