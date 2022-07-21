Russia plans to widen its invasion of Ukraine
As the invasion of Ukraine by Russia continues, the latter's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said peace talks were not sensible.
Lavrov said Russia was preparing new offensives to conquer more areas in Ukraine.
“Lavrov is suggesting that the military focus is no longer only on the east of the country,” said international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
“He implied that Moscow’s strategy had changed because Ukraine is getting longer-range weapons.”
American intelligentsia estimated that about 15,000 Russian soldiers had so far died in the invasion of Ukraine, while 45,000 were wounded or missing.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Russia plans to widen its invasion of Ukraine
