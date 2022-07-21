You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:10
ANC remembers the late jessie Duarte.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dakota Legoete - ANC NEC Member
Today at 12:15
ANC structures fight to have Cyril Ramaphosa removed this as they initiate the process.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sandile Swana, Political Analyst. (WITS)
Today at 12:23
Solidarity warns that they will take Eskom to court if new tariff proposal is approved.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Connie Mulder, Head of the Solidarity Research Institute.
Today at 12:27
Health Department announces Disciplinary Hearing Outcomes- Dr Anban Pillay, Popo Maja and others given hefty punishment.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Foster Mohale, Health Department Spokesperson.
Today at 12:41
Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi presents the application process for the 2023 Grade 1 and 8 Online Admissions in Gauteng.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi - Gauteng Education MEC
Today at 12:45
Mayor Mpho Phalatse and MMC for Human Settlements will today give more info on the various housing scams in Joburg and what law enforcement agencies are doing to tackle this.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:52
In depth look at James Webb Space telescope.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa.
Today at 12:56
TREK4MANDELA: Those who joined this years summit return triumphant.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Scara Mafokoane, Trek4Mandela Summiteer
Today at 15:20
{Property Feature} We are looking at disadvantages and hidden costs associated with buying property from a deceased estate
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Clina Steyn - Managing Director at SSLR Incorporated
Today at 15:40
Talker-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:08
SA's central banks tries to cool off overheating inflation with a 0.5% increase in repo rate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Goolam Ballim - Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - If you cannot predict the future how can you invest your money wisely?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs

21 July 2022 12:04 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Fuel
Fuel prices
Petrol
Paul Roelofse
Personal finance
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
fuel on credit

But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse.

Every personal finance advisor worth her salt will tell you to do everything you can to avoid buying groceries using debt.

But now, some petrol stations are displaying banners, offering fuel on credit – with repayments structured to suit your needs.

“Borrowing now for future consumption is a problem,” warned financial planner Paul Roelofse.

“You buy something you can’t really afford. It’s like kicking the proverbial can down the road. “Nothing is done for free,” added Roelofse.

© nomadsoul1/123rf.com

RELATED: How to feed your family nutritious food on a budget

“You’ve got to wean yourself off credit when interest rates are rising,” he advised.

Roelofse expects interest rates to be 150 basis points higher by the end of the year, as the Reserve Bank struggles to rein in spiralling inflation.

However, he noted that it is the obligation of the lender to ensure that the consumer can service the debt. “If ever there is a default, the obligation is on the lender to prove that he did all he could before making the loan,” explained the financial planner.

RELATED: Hypermiling 101 – taking fuel-efficient driving to the utter extreme

Lester Kiewit interviewed Roelofse – scroll up to listen.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs




