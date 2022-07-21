‘The reality is that we don’t have a capable state’- Busisiwe Mavuso





South Africa’s economy is let down by a myriad of factors – a lack of investor confidence and rampant corruption, but the biggest is that its policies do not implement meritocracy.

This is according to Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO of Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).

Clement Manyathela spoke to the 44-year-old about her journey to success, policy and economic reform and South Africa's education system.

Born in Soweto, Mavuso - who matriculated at 16 on the year South Africa became a democracy had her sights set on becoming a chartered accountant, however, family financial circumstances pushed her into working instead.

It took her seven years to complete her accounting degree - through Unisa and 24 years after leaving school to acquire her qualification as a chartered accountant with the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants in the United Kingdom (ACCA-UK).

Resilient, tough as nails with a dogged approach to making it happen despite the circumstances describes her story.

She is a thought leader, businessperson, and open critic of the government with a precise focus on improving her country. Today, she stands on the bedrock of her toil as the CEO of BLSA and a board member of Eskom and Business Unity SA.

Mavuso has been outspoken about the failures of the government, particularly focusing on Eskom’s electricity supply crisis.

Earlier this year, Mavuso walked out of a meeting of parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) into the state of affairs at the power utility, after saying the board and CEO André de Ruyter would not be the "fall guy" for a mess created by the ANC-led government.

The tragedy for SA is that we have bad policies. Bad policies which therefore mean the sentiment in the country is negative. Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa

The reality of the situation is that we don’t have a capable state. Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa

Expanding the presidency is not the solution if you continue to have a weak state… the dominating world economies out there function from a basis of partnerships, meritocracy and zero tolerance to malfeasance. Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa

Listen to the full interview below.