GP Education partners with Home Affairs to simplify Grade 1 and 8 applications
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has announced a partnership with the Department of Home Affairs to simplify online admission applications for Grades 1 and 8.
The MEC gave an update on the 2023 online admissions process at Jeppe School for Boys in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Speaking to Radio 702's Uveka Rangappa, Lesufi said amongst other important things, the system will now be able to take up to 40,000 users and up to 120,000 applications within an hour without crashing.
Home Affairs has opened a secure dedicated port channel to handle the requests from the system.
We have linked up with major government portals, the department of Home Affairs, GPS system, so that parents do not have to spend time typing their names and addresses.Panyaza Lesufi, MEC - Gauteng Education
We have also strengthened the technical capabilities where we can take up to 40,000 people at the same time and there is no element of the system crashing, hanging or not functioning.Panyaza Lesufi, MEC - Gauteng Education
The choice lies with the parents, if you want school that is closer next to your workplace, we will advise you to use a work address, if you need a school closer to where you stay, we will advise you to use your home address.Panyaza Lesufi, MEC - Gauteng Education
The application process will be open at 8am on Friday, 22 July until 19 August 2022.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : DBE/Twitter
