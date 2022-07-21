ANC remembers Jessie Duarte - 'We thank her family for sharing her with us'





The African National Congress (ANC) is holding an official memorial service for late Deputy Secretary-General Jesse Duarte today at the Johannesburg City Hall.

Duarte, known as a leader of the people, passed away on Sunday after battling cancer and was buried the same day in accordance with Islamic tradition.

ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete says the ANC plans on respecting, honouring and continuing to pay homage to her by ensuring that they live and lead in accordance to Duarte's wishes.

One of her wishes was to see a united ANC. One of her wishes was to see a prosperous South Africa where everybody will have an opportunity of a job, a child will have an opportunity of education and healthcare, and where every one of us will live in a safe environment and a safe country. Dakota Legoete, NEC Member - ANC

Alongside tributes dedicated to her throughout the week, Legoete says the party has also extended their support to her family and thanks them for allowing Duarte to play such a pivotal role in the party's anti-apartheid movement.

Amongst the most important things is to thank the family for having shared [Duarte] with the movement because not all families allow their kids to be part of the struggle, allow their daughters to be part of the struggle... We say thank you as the African National Congress. We say thank you for having shared Jesse Duarte with us, as a movement. Dakota Legoete, NEC Member - ANC

