Better call Saul! Real-life lassie leads rescue crews to owner after fall
This plucky pup has certainly earned the title of 'man's best friend' after potentially saving the life of his owner last week.
Saul the Border Collie is being hailed a hero and a 'real-life lassie' after helping the Nevada County Sheriff's Search and Rescue crew locate the man who had fallen 70 feet while hiking in Tahoe National Forest in California.
The 53-year-old broke his hip and several ribs during the fall.
Although a 25-strong crew responded to a search request for the man, who had managed to call 911, Nevada County Sheriff's Search and Rescue said in a social media post that true credit for the rescue goes to Saul.
"[He] ran through the forest approximately 200 yards and in true ”LASSIE” fashion to flag down two searchers and led them back to the subject."
"He was jumping up and down, spinning around in circles," Sergeant Dennis Haack told NBC.
"They started following him. They went somewhere between 150 and 200 yards and took them right to the victim.’"
Saul was reportedly given a big stick of beef jerky and "a well-deserved dinner" following the rescue.
What a good boy!
RELATED:UPDATE: Skunk has been found! Search for missing Boston Terrier ends in joy
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Better call Saul! Real-life lassie leads rescue crews to owner after fall
More from World
Russia plans to widen its invasion of Ukraine
The Russian military is getting ready to widen the scope of its invasion, which had been focused on the east of Ukraine.Read More
Will WHO finally declare monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency?
John Perlman spoke to Professor Helen Rees, WHO’s African regional immunisation technical advisory group chair, on why this matter is being reconsidered.Read More
Brutal heatwave kills thousands in Europe – and it’s not letting up
'This is the new normal for extreme weather,' says climatologist Prof Francois Engelbrecht.Read More
'Putin looks for other alliances amid sanctions from US, Europe'
Scholar of International Relations, who focuses on the international political economy, Dr Oscar van Heerden says Russian President Vladamir Putin is building relations with other countries.Read More
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022
Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how.Read More
UK predicted to record highest ever temperature on Monday
'We’re not a society equipped for terribly hot weather,' says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me.Read More
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes.Read More
New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack
"New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?"Read More