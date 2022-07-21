



JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education has announced close to 50 walk-in centres around the province to process admission applications for parents who can’t access the online platform, which officially opens up on Friday.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday outlined plans for the online application process for grade 1 and 8 pupils for the 2023 academic year.

Lesufi said while the admissions system's efficacy had been improved, parents should not to wait until the eleventh hour to avoid disappointment.

The MEC said parents or guardians with no internet access may go to one of 48 decentralised walk-in centres located across the province’s 15 education districts.

He said they may also visit one of the designated public libraries: “We have 105 community libraries that will be available to assist parents that don’t have access to the internet. We are urging community leaders, especially councillors to assist community members to come to these libraries.”

Lesufi has urged parents to submit the correct information and valid documents when following the five-step virtual application process.

Those who can’t submit online, have the option to submit at their chosen schools during application.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi gives update on 2023 online admissions for grade 1 and grade 8 learners. Applications will open on 22 July 2022 at 08:00 and close on 19 August 2022 at 00:00. MS #2023OnlineAdmissionsGP pic.twitter.com/8g7U7d6wlb — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : Lesufi announces 48 walk-in centres in Gauteng to process admission applications