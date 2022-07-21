Lesufi announces 50 walk-in centres in Gauteng to process admission applications

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
Talker- What is the weirdest place where you've found something you lost?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:50
{Property Feature} We are looking at disadvantages and hidden costs associated with buying property from a deceased estate
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Clina Steyn - Managing Director at SSLR Incorporated
Today at 16:10
Gauteng health department the nursing union Denosa in Gauteng
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Basani Baloyi, Gauteng Deputy Director-General for Corporate Services
Today at 16:20
DebtBusters published its first Money-Stress Tracker survey
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nosiphiwo Nxawe, manager of payments at DebtBusters
Today at 16:40
{PROMO} In Conversation with Standard Bank
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Motlatsi Mkalala - Head of Main Market at Standard Bank
Today at 16:50
ANC in KZN to brief on the state of readiness ahead of its elective conference this weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Today at 17:10
[ANLAYSIS] Interest Rate Announcement
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 17:20
Calls for more Africans to register as stem cell donors
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Palesa Mokomele - Mandela Washington Fellow at ...
Today at 18:08
SA's central bank tries to cool off overheating inflation with a 0.75% increase in repo rate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Goolam Ballim - Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - If you cannot predict the future how can you invest your money wisely?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Reserve Bank hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 5.5% Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon. 21 July 2022 3:22 PM
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Lesufi announces 50 walk-in centres in Gauteng to process admission applications Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday outlined plans for the online application process for grade 1 and 8 pupils for th... 21 July 2022 2:49 PM
View all Local
ANC remembers Jessie Duarte - 'We thank her family for sharing her with us' Uveka Rangapa speaks to ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete about the party's tributes to the late Jesse Duarte 21 July 2022 2:20 PM
'Political courage needed for bold reforms, acceptance SA in extreme crisis' Creative destruction - Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Terence McNamee, Global Fellow of the Africa Program at the Wilson Center (US).... 20 July 2022 9:39 PM
Ramaphosa committed to answer on Phala Phala, he must do so - Casac Bongani Bingwa spoke to the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution's Lawson Naidoo about the subpoena on Pr... 20 July 2022 10:08 AM
View all Politics
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse. 21 July 2022 12:04 PM
SA can expect inflation to rise until August, says economist Africa Melane speaks to economist at KPMG Frank Blackmore about South Africa's June 2022 inflation rate. 21 July 2022 8:21 AM
Heatwave in Europe will not affect SA's export and trade, says expert John Perlman speaks to chief economist at Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa, Wandile Sihlobo, about the heatwave in Eu... 21 July 2022 6:21 AM
View all Business
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
Be Moved Collective invites you to partake in the Rhino & Restoration Challenge Africa Melane speaks to radio presenter at 702 and Cape Talk Liezel Van Der Westhuizen about Be Moved Collective's Rhino and Resto... 21 July 2022 7:32 AM
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports' Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero. 20 July 2022 8:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
International Chess Day: 'It helps children with strategy and planning' John Perlman speaks to the founder and director of Think Chess, Elzanne Fitton, about International Chess Day. 20 July 2022 5:18 PM
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
Lekker places to hangout and watch jam-packed weekend rugby in JHB, Pretoria Worried about load shedding and having no DStv package? No problem! These places are screening Springboks taking on Wales on Satur... 15 July 2022 3:49 PM
View all Sport
Anele Mdoda honoured to host Miss SA 2022 final Award-winning radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda has been announced as the host of the Miss South Africa 2022 final at Time Squa... 19 July 2022 10:37 AM
WATCH: Kids struggling to explain who Kim Kardashian is go viral Siyamthanda Matiso shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 July 2022 10:04 AM
Johnny Clegg Tribute Show: 'It's going to be incredible' Johnny Clegg's manager Roddy Quinn and musician Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse discuss the Johnny Clegg Tribute show. 15 July 2022 12:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Better call Saul! Real-life lassie leads rescue crews to owner after fall Saul the Border collie lead rescuers more than 200 meters to its injured owner who had fallen while hiking in California. 21 July 2022 2:40 PM
Russia plans to widen its invasion of Ukraine The Russian military is getting ready to widen the scope of its invasion, which had been focused on the east of Ukraine. 21 July 2022 10:24 AM
Brutal heatwave kills thousands in Europe – and it’s not letting up 'This is the new normal for extreme weather,' says climatologist Prof Francois Engelbrecht. 20 July 2022 2:12 PM
View all World
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
View all Africa
When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'? Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa. 19 July 2022 8:27 PM
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Lesufi announces 50 walk-in centres in Gauteng to process admission applications

21 July 2022 2:49 PM
by Masechaba Sefularo
Tags:
Panyaza Lesufi
Gauteng Education Department

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday outlined plans for the online application process for grade 1 and 8 pupils for the 2023 academic year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education has announced close to 50 walk-in centres around the province to process admission applications for parents who can’t access the online platform, which officially opens up on Friday.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday outlined plans for the online application process for grade 1 and 8 pupils for the 2023 academic year.

Lesufi said while the admissions system's efficacy had been improved, parents should not to wait until the eleventh hour to avoid disappointment.

The MEC said parents or guardians with no internet access may go to one of 48 decentralised walk-in centres located across the province’s 15 education districts.

He said they may also visit one of the designated public libraries: “We have 105 community libraries that will be available to assist parents that don’t have access to the internet. We are urging community leaders, especially councillors to assist community members to come to these libraries.”

Lesufi has urged parents to submit the correct information and valid documents when following the five-step virtual application process.

Those who can’t submit online, have the option to submit at their chosen schools during application.


This article first appeared on EWN : Lesufi announces 50 walk-in centres in Gauteng to process admission applications




21 July 2022 2:49 PM
by Masechaba Sefularo
Tags:
Panyaza Lesufi
Gauteng Education Department

More from Local

Reserve Bank hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 5.5%

21 July 2022 3:22 PM

Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer

21 July 2022 2:56 PM

Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GP Education partners with Home Affairs to simplify Grade 1 and 8 applications

21 July 2022 2:42 PM

Uveka Rangappa spoke to Gauteng MEC for Education - Panyaza Lesufi about 2023 online admissions for Grades 1 and 8.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC remembers Jessie Duarte - 'We thank her family for sharing her with us'

21 July 2022 2:20 PM

Uveka Rangapa speaks to ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete about the party's tributes to the late Jesse Duarte

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC to remember Jessie Duarte who was fierce and bold in her convictions

21 July 2022 9:41 AM

ANC NEC member Lindiwe Zulu said Duarte always spoke strongly about what she believed in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Klerksdorp man fighting off robbers with knife goes viral

21 July 2022 9:01 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We come from a dark era, we need to stabilise Prasa, says acting CEO

21 July 2022 8:42 AM

The acting CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) David Mphelo said the entity needed a cleanup from within.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SRD R350 grant: Thousands of payments delayed after PostBank's technical glitch

21 July 2022 7:48 AM

Africa Melane spoke to Lucas Ndala, the interim CEO at Postbank about the technical issues with the R350 grant payments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solidarity could have an answer to Eskom's critical skills shortage

21 July 2022 6:19 AM

John Maytham spoke to Solidarity’s general manager, Dirk Hermann, about these skilled workers and when we can expect to see their impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bonang posts new 'makeup-free' skincare video after Twitter backlash

20 July 2022 9:58 PM

'It's not authentic' - Advertising expert Zetu Damane on the Nivea campaign with 'Queen B' applying face cream over makeup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Reserve Bank hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 5.5%

Business Local

SRD R350 grant: Thousands of payments delayed after PostBank's technical glitch

Local

We come from a dark era, we need to stabilise Prasa, says acting CEO

Local

EWN Highlights

SAHRC and parliament step in to assist families of Enyobeni victims

21 July 2022 3:39 PM

Lesufi announces 50 walk-in centres in Gauteng to process admission applications

21 July 2022 2:49 PM

'A dream come true' as Bafana Bafana captain signs for Mamelodi Sundowns

21 July 2022 2:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA