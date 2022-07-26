KAP Holdings is changing. They want you to know what's behind it.
KAP Industrial Holdings, which employs about 19 000 people in a range of sectors that includes automotive components, timber and logistics, has announced it wants to "Be the change" in the markets it trades in.
The group; known for brands like PG Bison, Restonic, Unitrans, Feltex and Safripol; operates in 11 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, including Botswana, eSwatini, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, and Zambia.
The group also has significant operations in South Africa - constituting a massive 86% of their revenue base.
Essentially ‘Being the change’ is a summation of the KAP ethos, their commitment to innovation, regenerative business practices and going beyond sustainability. It’s also an acknowledgment of the ever-increasing importance of ESG considerations in investor analysis.
Shareholders and investors are looking for sustainable returns from growing businesses that are future-oriented and who understand the impact they have on everything around them.KAP website
This trend resonates with the core philosophy and driving principle behind KAP: to leave the planet better off than when they touched it.
KAP's stated values are to lead responsibly; respect society; value the environment; embrace diversity; respect its people, and innovate relentlessly. Their investment approach echoes the sentiment - building businesses with strong cash-generating capabilities and facilitating growth and secure sustainability through economic cycles and in the face of unexpected challenges.
They believe in having a positive impact on all around them.
Visit the KAP website to learn more about their programs that have social and economic benefits, ensuring their products enable people to be the best they can be.
