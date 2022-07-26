KAP Holdings is changing. They want you to know what's behind it.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:40
Checking your balls could save your life
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Michele Vanzaghi - Medical Doctor and Testicular Cancer Survivor
Today at 14:05
A Series on South African Courts - The Constitutional Court (Episode 4)
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Advocate Lerato Phasha - High Court and Con Court Adv from Wits Centre for Applied Legal Studies
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Advice and Evaluations
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Jacob Moshokoa - Car Enthusiast
Today at 15:10
EWN: Day 2 public protector case resumes – Western Cape high court – in which she is challenging her suspension.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 15:16
EWN: Banyana Banyana return home. this after their win against Morocco at the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON).
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mawande Mateza EWN SPORTS Reporter
Today at 15:20
The cost of tyres and its impact on inflation
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Charl de Villiers - Chairperson of Tyre Importers Association of South Africa (TIASA)
Today at 15:40
Talker-How do you deal with guests who refuse to leave when your house because they are having too much fun
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:50
BUSA encouraged by President's comprehensive energy plan, offers full support and partnership to fast track delivery.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Today at 16:20
MyHomeTownFeature- Postmasburg - Northern Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thato Makape - Idols SA 2018 Runner up
Today at 16:40
Tuesday Riddle with Tshego Modisane
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
Will the President suspend Judge President John Hlophe? This after JSC recommends it be done.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alison Tilley - Coordinator at Judges Matter
Today at 17:10
Alarm raised over backlash against whistleblower doctors, despite Gauteng health department spin.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Aslam Dasoo | Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum
Today at 17:20
Alex Water Warriors install a litter trap to snare sewage and plastic in the Jukskei River.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:40
Gauteng-based waste reclaimers have collected 700,000kg of plastic recyclables and covered more than 20,000km in almost nine months
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sifiso Gumbi Recycler Relations - Recycler Relations at The Urban Surfer
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Kumba Iron Ore records a 50% decline in profits due to lower iron prices
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpumi Zikalala - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pepe Marais - Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Clark - Analyst at Small Talk Daily
KAP Holdings is changing. They want you to know what's behind it.

26 July 2022 9:50 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
KAP Holdings
KAP Holdings is changing. They want you to know what's behind it.
PG Bison
Restonic
Unitrans

This diversified group of companies wants to "Be the change" in order to create both social and economic value.

KAP Industrial Holdings, which employs about 19 000 people in a range of sectors that includes automotive components, timber and logistics, has announced it wants to "Be the change" in the markets it trades in.

The group; known for brands like PG Bison, Restonic, Unitrans, Feltex and Safripol; operates in 11 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, including Botswana, eSwatini, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, and Zambia.

The group also has significant operations in South Africa - constituting a massive 86% of their revenue base.

Essentially 'Being the change' is a summation of the KAP ethos, their commitment to innovation, regenerative business practices and going beyond sustainability. It's also an acknowledgment of the ever-increasing importance of ESG considerations in investor analysis.

Shareholders and investors are looking for sustainable returns from growing businesses that are future-oriented and who understand the impact they have on everything around them.

KAP website

This trend resonates with the core philosophy and driving principle behind KAP: to leave the planet better off than when they touched it.

KAP's stated values are to lead responsibly; respect society; value the environment; embrace diversity; respect its people, and innovate relentlessly. Their investment approach echoes the sentiment - building businesses with strong cash-generating capabilities and facilitating growth and secure sustainability through economic cycles and in the face of unexpected challenges.

They believe in having a positive impact on all around them.

Visit the KAP website to learn more about their programs that have social and economic benefits, ensuring their products enable people to be the best they can be.




