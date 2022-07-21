PURA hits the sweet spot with low-sugar soft drinks, exporting to 13 countries

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature: History/Origins of Bapedi (Pedi) People
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof. Rachidi Molapo - Associate Professor of History, specializing in African history, South Africa liberation history and
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
BP helps SA Harvest feed hungry people, cut methane emission from landfill Bruce Whitfield speaks to Alan Browde, CEO of surplus food distributor SA Harvest, about the partnership with BP Southern Africa.... 21 July 2022 8:51 PM
Stellenbosch University expels Theuns du Toit over urinating incident The institution, which has made its final determination on the matter, said on Thursday Du Toit was also found guilty of contraven... 21 July 2022 7:35 PM
Inflation-busting rate hike: 'Full impact on economy will only be felt in 2023' Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Goolam Ballim (Standard Bank) after the Reserve Bank announced a repo rate increase. 21 July 2022 6:59 PM
View all Local
ANC remembers Jessie Duarte - 'We thank her family for sharing her with us' Uveka Rangapa speaks to ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete about the party's tributes to the late Jesse Duarte 21 July 2022 2:20 PM
'Political courage needed for bold reforms, acceptance SA in extreme crisis' Creative destruction - Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Terence McNamee, Global Fellow of the Africa Program at the Wilson Center (US).... 20 July 2022 9:39 PM
Ramaphosa committed to answer on Phala Phala, he must do so - Casac Bongani Bingwa spoke to the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution's Lawson Naidoo about the subpoena on Pr... 20 July 2022 10:08 AM
View all Politics
BP helps SA Harvest feed hungry people, cut methane emission from landfill Bruce Whitfield speaks to Alan Browde, CEO of surplus food distributor SA Harvest, about the partnership with BP Southern Africa.... 21 July 2022 8:51 PM
PURA hits the sweet spot with low-sugar soft drinks, exporting to 13 countries The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Greig Jansen, founder and CEO of SA's Pura Beverage Company. 21 July 2022 7:37 PM
Inflation-busting rate hike: 'Full impact on economy will only be felt in 2023' Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Goolam Ballim (Standard Bank) after the Reserve Bank announced a repo rate increase. 21 July 2022 6:59 PM
View all Business
‘The reality is that we don’t have a capable state’- Busisiwe Mavuso Clement Manyathela was in conversation with Mavuso on policy and economic reform, South Africa's education system and her journey... 21 July 2022 4:26 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse. 21 July 2022 12:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports' Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero. 20 July 2022 8:14 PM
International Chess Day: 'It helps children with strategy and planning' John Perlman speaks to the founder and director of Think Chess, Elzanne Fitton, about International Chess Day. 20 July 2022 5:18 PM
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
View all Sport
Anele Mdoda honoured to host Miss SA 2022 final Award-winning radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda has been announced as the host of the Miss South Africa 2022 final at Time Squa... 19 July 2022 10:37 AM
WATCH: Kids struggling to explain who Kim Kardashian is go viral Siyamthanda Matiso shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 July 2022 10:04 AM
Johnny Clegg Tribute Show: 'It's going to be incredible' Johnny Clegg's manager Roddy Quinn and musician Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse discuss the Johnny Clegg Tribute show. 15 July 2022 12:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Better call Saul! Real-life lassie leads rescue crews to owner after fall Saul the Border collie lead rescuers more than 200 meters to its injured owner who had fallen while hiking in California. 21 July 2022 2:40 PM
Russia plans to widen its invasion of Ukraine The Russian military is getting ready to widen the scope of its invasion, which had been focused on the east of Ukraine. 21 July 2022 10:24 AM
Will WHO finally declare monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency? John Perlman spoke to Professor Helen Rees, WHO’s African regional immunisation technical advisory group chair, on why this matter... 21 July 2022 6:26 AM
View all World
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
View all Africa
When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'? Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa. 19 July 2022 8:27 PM
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

PURA hits the sweet spot with low-sugar soft drinks, exporting to 13 countries

21 July 2022 7:37 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Soft drinks
Soda
Healthy lifestyle
ShapeShifter
startup
beverage
PURA
Pura Beverage Co
Greig Jansen
low sugar
carbonated soft drink

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Greig Jansen, founder and CEO of SA's Pura Beverage Company.
Image credit: PURA Soda on Facebook @PURASoda

When local startup PURA launched five years ago he wasn't sure the niche carbonated soft drink company would make it, says Bruce Whitfield.

"Less sugar, no colourants, natural flavours, less fizz than we're used to... How on earth are you going to compete against the sugar rush?"

Five years later, the Pura Beverage Company is exporting to 13 countries, including the US.

Whitfield talks to founder and CEO Greig Jansen to find out how they did it.

Image of Greig Jansen, founder and CEO of Pura Beverage Co on LinkedIn

Jansen says the idea was sparked by changing trends globally as consumers looked for something a little healthier that still tasted great.

They wanted something made with natural products and simple ingredients, and "there literally wasn't anything out there".

There was a lot of artificial stuff (Coke, Fanta...) with a lot of sweetness in it, and on the other end of the spectrum these sparkling waters - specifically in the US - where you can sniff the flavour but you certainly can't taste it.

Greig Jansen, Founder and CEO - Pura Beverage Co

In principle, if we think how the world has been changing, a lot of us have just looked for something a little bit more healthy... and [since we launched] COVID has really amplified that need for people to want to be healthier, but still in an enjoyable way.

Greig Jansen, Founder and CEO - Pura Beverage Co

Jansen's background in retail and FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) included heading up Coca-Cola in Ethiopia.

Through this he had access to global beverage trends and also emerging trends in retail.

...so for me it seemed logical when the big guys like Coke were not really looking at this and consumers were... and myself being a sportsman struggling to find this kind of niche... hence I fell forward and five years later we're actually getting some reasonable traction.

Greig Jansen, Founder and CEO - Pura Beverage Co

Jansen emphasizes the importance of testing the market - "You can't always just rely on your own great idea!"

For Pura, the starting point was friends, schools and neighbours he elaborates.

Pura did an extensive amount of research in terms of trends coming through... the advent of sugar tax and what that really meant... the top flavours that had launched the past two or three years... and five years into the future...

Greig Jansen, Founder and CEO - Pura Beverage Co

[When we started] it was fulltime. I think if you're going to start a business... you've got to be all in. With the amount of passion and energy you've got to inject, it can't really be a side hustle.

Greig Jansen, Founder and CEO - Pura Beverage Co

If you're starting from zero you've got to be positive... I absolutely love the business; wouldn't change it for the world!

Greig Jansen, Founder and CEO - Pura Beverage Co

In terms of global expansion, Jansen's attitude is one of "we've got to be able to bite off more than we can chew".

While South Africa/Southern Africa remains Pura's provenance market, the US is really their big bet he says.

"Where our bread will be buttered is in the US... because it is the biggest beverage market in the world."

Hear more about the Pura success story below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : PURA hits the sweet spot with low-sugar soft drinks, exporting to 13 countries




21 July 2022 7:37 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Soft drinks
Soda
Healthy lifestyle
ShapeShifter
startup
beverage
PURA
Pura Beverage Co
Greig Jansen
low sugar
carbonated soft drink

More from ShapeShifter

Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal

16 June 2022 9:24 PM

An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder

21 April 2022 9:22 PM

Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art

16 June 2021 8:52 PM

'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1

17 February 2021 8:41 PM

Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy

22 October 2020 7:06 PM

'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000

15 October 2020 7:15 PM

'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives)

27 August 2020 7:18 PM

'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform

20 August 2020 7:07 PM

Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO

5 August 2020 8:54 PM

Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'My single most important aim is for load shedding to disappear from face of SA'

30 July 2020 6:20 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom interim chair and Health Ombud, Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Inflation-busting rate hike: 'Full impact on economy will only be felt in 2023'

Business Local

SRD R350 grant: Thousands of payments delayed after PostBank's technical glitch

Local

We come from a dark era, we need to stabilise Prasa, says acting CEO

Local

EWN Highlights

Mbete: Jessie Duarte’s death couldn’t have come at a worse time for ANC

21 July 2022 7:47 PM

Phalatse warns Joburg residents of rising RDP housing scams

21 July 2022 7:25 PM

Inflation-busting rate hike: 'Full impact on economy will only be felt in 2023'

21 July 2022 6:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA