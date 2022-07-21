PURA hits the sweet spot with low-sugar soft drinks, exporting to 13 countries





Image credit: PURA Soda on Facebook @PURASoda

When local startup PURA launched five years ago he wasn't sure the niche carbonated soft drink company would make it, says Bruce Whitfield.

"Less sugar, no colourants, natural flavours, less fizz than we're used to... How on earth are you going to compete against the sugar rush?"

Five years later, the Pura Beverage Company is exporting to 13 countries, including the US.

Whitfield talks to founder and CEO Greig Jansen to find out how they did it.

Image of Greig Jansen, founder and CEO of Pura Beverage Co on LinkedIn

Jansen says the idea was sparked by changing trends globally as consumers looked for something a little healthier that still tasted great.

They wanted something made with natural products and simple ingredients, and "there literally wasn't anything out there".

There was a lot of artificial stuff (Coke, Fanta...) with a lot of sweetness in it, and on the other end of the spectrum these sparkling waters - specifically in the US - where you can sniff the flavour but you certainly can't taste it. Greig Jansen, Founder and CEO - Pura Beverage Co

In principle, if we think how the world has been changing, a lot of us have just looked for something a little bit more healthy... and [since we launched] COVID has really amplified that need for people to want to be healthier, but still in an enjoyable way. Greig Jansen, Founder and CEO - Pura Beverage Co

Jansen's background in retail and FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) included heading up Coca-Cola in Ethiopia.

Through this he had access to global beverage trends and also emerging trends in retail.

...so for me it seemed logical when the big guys like Coke were not really looking at this and consumers were... and myself being a sportsman struggling to find this kind of niche... hence I fell forward and five years later we're actually getting some reasonable traction. Greig Jansen, Founder and CEO - Pura Beverage Co

Jansen emphasizes the importance of testing the market - "You can't always just rely on your own great idea!"

For Pura, the starting point was friends, schools and neighbours he elaborates.

Pura did an extensive amount of research in terms of trends coming through... the advent of sugar tax and what that really meant... the top flavours that had launched the past two or three years... and five years into the future... Greig Jansen, Founder and CEO - Pura Beverage Co

[When we started] it was fulltime. I think if you're going to start a business... you've got to be all in. With the amount of passion and energy you've got to inject, it can't really be a side hustle. Greig Jansen, Founder and CEO - Pura Beverage Co

If you're starting from zero you've got to be positive... I absolutely love the business; wouldn't change it for the world! Greig Jansen, Founder and CEO - Pura Beverage Co

In terms of global expansion, Jansen's attitude is one of "we've got to be able to bite off more than we can chew".

While South Africa/Southern Africa remains Pura's provenance market, the US is really their big bet he says.

"Where our bread will be buttered is in the US... because it is the biggest beverage market in the world."

