Rate hike will hammer consumers already relying on record levels of credit





The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) announced another interest rate increase on Thursday, this time by 75 basis points.

It's the biggest hike in almost two decades.

At the same time consumers are battling to cope as the cost of just about everything keeps going up.

The irony is that the rate increase is aimed at curbing the very inflation that is eating at people's wallets.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Nolwandle Mthombeni, Senior Banks Analyst at Intellidex.

When is it that consumers and businesses start to take strain, default on debt payments and the like he asks.

"Round about now!" is Mthombeni's answer.

We're starting to see that disposable incomes are being stressed. Inflation's going up and affordability is now coming under pressure. Nolwandle Mthombeni, Senior Banks Analyst - Intellidex

The problem is that in this environment, everything is happening much quicker than expected... because of inflation moving much quicker than we anticipated. Nolwandle Mthombeni, Senior Banks Analyst - Intellidex

She explains how economic cycles normally work, adding that circumstances right now are anything but ordinary.

If you think about how economic cycles work, you come through a recession, there'll be a recovery and economic activity will increase... a few hikes will be made by the central bank just to cool off any excess activity... Nolwandle Mthombeni, Senior Banks Analyst - Intellidex

... but this time around, the hikes aren't because of good economic activity... it's because of supply-side pressure to fight inflation which has nothing to do with the consumer, so they are fighting something that is not in the natural order of things. Nolwandle Mthombeni, Senior Banks Analyst - Intellidex

As a result, the consumer is getting squeezed in a way not previously expected by anyone providing credit in the financial system.

Mthombeni emphasizes that the Reserve Bank's rate hikes are not what threaten stability as they're done to preserve stability in the system.

The big problem is that if central banks around the world have been caught off guard by the rampant inflation, so much more the banks themselves, who also didn't see this coming

The risk is that they made an error where they thought rates would be lower for longer, and extended credit on that basis. It's likely this will catch up with them Nolwandle Mthombeni, Senior Banks Analyst - Intellidex

What's going to happen inevitably, is that there'll be more consumers that are falling behind in payments and instead of credit ratio losses coming down, they'll pick up... but it's not to the point where there will be stability issues in the financial system. Nolwandle Mthombeni, Senior Banks Analyst - Intellidex

