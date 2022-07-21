BP helps SA Harvest feed hungry people, reduce landfill methane emission

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature: History/Origins of Bapedi (Pedi) People
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof. Rachidi Molapo - Associate Professor of History, specializing in African history, South Africa liberation history and
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
BP helps SA Harvest feed hungry people, cut methane emission from landfill Bruce Whitfield speaks to Alan Browde, CEO of surplus food distributor SA Harvest, about the partnership with BP Southern Africa.... 21 July 2022 8:51 PM
Stellenbosch University expels Theuns du Toit over urinating incident The institution, which has made its final determination on the matter, said on Thursday Du Toit was also found guilty of contraven... 21 July 2022 7:35 PM
Inflation-busting rate hike: 'Full impact on economy will only be felt in 2023' Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Goolam Ballim (Standard Bank) after the Reserve Bank announced a repo rate increase. 21 July 2022 6:59 PM
View all Local
ANC remembers Jessie Duarte - 'We thank her family for sharing her with us' Uveka Rangapa speaks to ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete about the party's tributes to the late Jesse Duarte 21 July 2022 2:20 PM
'Political courage needed for bold reforms, acceptance SA in extreme crisis' Creative destruction - Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Terence McNamee, Global Fellow of the Africa Program at the Wilson Center (US).... 20 July 2022 9:39 PM
Ramaphosa committed to answer on Phala Phala, he must do so - Casac Bongani Bingwa spoke to the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution's Lawson Naidoo about the subpoena on Pr... 20 July 2022 10:08 AM
View all Politics
BP helps SA Harvest feed hungry people, cut methane emission from landfill Bruce Whitfield speaks to Alan Browde, CEO of surplus food distributor SA Harvest, about the partnership with BP Southern Africa.... 21 July 2022 8:51 PM
PURA hits the sweet spot with low-sugar soft drinks, exporting to 13 countries The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Greig Jansen, founder and CEO of SA's Pura Beverage Company. 21 July 2022 7:37 PM
Inflation-busting rate hike: 'Full impact on economy will only be felt in 2023' Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Goolam Ballim (Standard Bank) after the Reserve Bank announced a repo rate increase. 21 July 2022 6:59 PM
View all Business
‘The reality is that we don’t have a capable state’- Busisiwe Mavuso Clement Manyathela was in conversation with Mavuso on policy and economic reform, South Africa's education system and her journey... 21 July 2022 4:26 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse. 21 July 2022 12:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports' Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero. 20 July 2022 8:14 PM
International Chess Day: 'It helps children with strategy and planning' John Perlman speaks to the founder and director of Think Chess, Elzanne Fitton, about International Chess Day. 20 July 2022 5:18 PM
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
View all Sport
Anele Mdoda honoured to host Miss SA 2022 final Award-winning radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda has been announced as the host of the Miss South Africa 2022 final at Time Squa... 19 July 2022 10:37 AM
WATCH: Kids struggling to explain who Kim Kardashian is go viral Siyamthanda Matiso shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 July 2022 10:04 AM
Johnny Clegg Tribute Show: 'It's going to be incredible' Johnny Clegg's manager Roddy Quinn and musician Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse discuss the Johnny Clegg Tribute show. 15 July 2022 12:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Better call Saul! Real-life lassie leads rescue crews to owner after fall Saul the Border collie lead rescuers more than 200 meters to its injured owner who had fallen while hiking in California. 21 July 2022 2:40 PM
Russia plans to widen its invasion of Ukraine The Russian military is getting ready to widen the scope of its invasion, which had been focused on the east of Ukraine. 21 July 2022 10:24 AM
Will WHO finally declare monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency? John Perlman spoke to Professor Helen Rees, WHO’s African regional immunisation technical advisory group chair, on why this matter... 21 July 2022 6:26 AM
View all World
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
View all Africa
When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'? Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa. 19 July 2022 8:27 PM
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

BP helps SA Harvest feed hungry people, reduce landfill methane emission

21 July 2022 8:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Alan Browde, CEO of surplus food distributor SA Harvest, about the partnership with BP Southern Africa.
Image credit: SA Harvest on Facebook @saharvest

BP Southern Africa Africa has announced a long-term partnership with SA Harvest to help alleviate hunger in South Africa.

SA Harvest's mission is not only to help vulnerable people, but also to cut food waste in the country by redistributing quality surplus food.

RELATED: 'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away'

BP has committed to fuel the organisation's refrigerated trucks for the next three years.

Bruce Whitfield finds out what the tie-in is with cutting methane emissions from landfill at the same time.

As organic waste decomposes landfills generate methane, a greenhouse gas believed to be more potent than carbon dioxide. But the gas can be used to generate energy.

We are quite an ideal collaboration because for every ton of food that we prevent from going to landfill, about 65 kilograms of methane is saved from warming up the atmosphere.

Alan Browde, Founder and CEO - SA Harvest

Browde says that during the next three years of the partnership with BP, SA Harvest will have delivered about 55 million meals.

This translates into around 1 million kilograms of methane prevented from emission from landfill, which means that at the same they a significant impact on the environment.

BP are going to fuel our trucks and vehicles that deliver rescued food to beneficiaries that feed hungry people all over the country.

Alan Browde, Founder and CEO - SA Harvest

Methane is one of the biggest causes of pollution in our atmosphere and we have to try and reduce its emission. BP do amazing stuff in this regard... one of their goals is to be emission-free by 2050.

Alan Browde, Founder and CEO - SA Harvest

The partnership honours Nelson Mandela’s legacy of preserving and upholding human dignity says BP.

During this Mandela Month, SA Harvest aims to deliver a million meals countrywide, fueled by the oil company.

To find out more about their work, visit the organisation's website.

Listen to the uplifting interview on The Money Show (skip to 1:41):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : BP helps SA Harvest feed hungry people, reduce landfill methane emission




21 July 2022 8:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

More from Business

PURA hits the sweet spot with low-sugar soft drinks, exporting to 13 countries

21 July 2022 7:37 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Greig Jansen, founder and CEO of SA's Pura Beverage Company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inflation-busting rate hike: 'Full impact on economy will only be felt in 2023'

21 July 2022 6:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Goolam Ballim (Standard Bank) after the Reserve Bank announced a repo rate increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reserve Bank hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 5.5%

21 July 2022 3:22 PM

Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs

21 July 2022 12:04 PM

But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA can expect inflation to rise until August, says economist

21 July 2022 8:21 AM

Africa Melane speaks to economist at KPMG Frank Blackmore about South Africa's June 2022 inflation rate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heatwave in Europe will not affect SA's export and trade, says expert

21 July 2022 6:21 AM

John Perlman speaks to chief economist at Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa, Wandile Sihlobo, about the heatwave in Europe and its impact on agriculture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solidarity could have an answer to Eskom's critical skills shortage

21 July 2022 6:19 AM

John Maytham spoke to Solidarity’s general manager, Dirk Hermann, about these skilled workers and when we can expect to see their impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bonang posts new 'makeup-free' skincare video after Twitter backlash

20 July 2022 9:58 PM

'It's not authentic' - Advertising expert Zetu Damane on the Nivea campaign with 'Queen B' applying face cream over makeup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Political courage needed for bold reforms, acceptance SA in extreme crisis'

20 July 2022 9:39 PM

Creative destruction - Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Terence McNamee, Global Fellow of the Africa Program at the Wilson Center (US).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports'

20 July 2022 8:14 PM

Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Stellenbosch University expels Theuns du Toit over urinating incident

21 July 2022 7:35 PM

The institution, which has made its final determination on the matter, said on Thursday Du Toit was also found guilty of contravening the institution's amended residence rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inflation-busting rate hike: 'Full impact on economy will only be felt in 2023'

21 July 2022 6:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Goolam Ballim (Standard Bank) after the Reserve Bank announced a repo rate increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reserve Bank hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 5.5%

21 July 2022 3:22 PM

Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer

21 July 2022 2:56 PM

Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lesufi announces 48 walk-in centres in Gauteng to process admission applications

21 July 2022 2:49 PM

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday outlined plans for the online application process for grade 1 and 8 pupils for the 2023 academic year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GP Education partners with Home Affairs to simplify Grade 1 and 8 applications

21 July 2022 2:42 PM

Uveka Rangappa spoke to Gauteng MEC for Education - Panyaza Lesufi about 2023 online admissions for Grades 1 and 8.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC remembers Jessie Duarte - 'We thank her family for sharing her with us'

21 July 2022 2:20 PM

Uveka Rangapa speaks to ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete about the party's tributes to the late Jesse Duarte

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC to remember Jessie Duarte who was fierce and bold in her convictions

21 July 2022 9:41 AM

ANC NEC member Lindiwe Zulu said Duarte always spoke strongly about what she believed in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Klerksdorp man fighting off robbers with knife goes viral

21 July 2022 9:01 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We come from a dark era, we need to stabilise Prasa, says acting CEO

21 July 2022 8:42 AM

The acting CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) David Mphelo said the entity needed a cleanup from within.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

PURA hits the sweet spot with low-sugar soft drinks, exporting to 13 countries

21 July 2022 7:37 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Greig Jansen, founder and CEO of SA's Pura Beverage Company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘The reality is that we don’t have a capable state’- Busisiwe Mavuso

21 July 2022 4:26 PM

Clement Manyathela was in conversation with Mavuso on policy and economic reform, South Africa's education system and her journey to success.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino

21 July 2022 12:51 PM

Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell people to piss off when they look at you and say “you know these are for men right?” and find your new best friend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs

21 July 2022 12:04 PM

But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Be Moved Collective invites you to partake in the Rhino & Restoration Challenge

21 July 2022 7:32 AM

Africa Melane speaks to radio presenter at 702 and Cape Talk Liezel Van Der Westhuizen about Be Moved Collective's Rhino and Restoration Challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bonang posts new 'makeup-free' skincare video after Twitter backlash

20 July 2022 9:58 PM

'It's not authentic' - Advertising expert Zetu Damane on the Nivea campaign with 'Queen B' applying face cream over makeup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports'

20 July 2022 8:14 PM

Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Greedflation: High-paid CEOs drive inflation in US says study. What about SA?

20 July 2022 8:00 PM

The Money Show interviews Andrew Woodburn, MD of executive search consultancy Amrop Woodburn Mann.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inflation soars to 13-year high ahead of interest rate decision

20 July 2022 6:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Stats SA's Patrick Kelly and economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) about the latest CPI numbers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

These Jordans weren't made for hooping: The power of sneaker culture in SA

20 July 2022 3:16 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to sneaker heads about their culture in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Inflation-busting rate hike: 'Full impact on economy will only be felt in 2023'

Business Local

SRD R350 grant: Thousands of payments delayed after PostBank's technical glitch

Local

We come from a dark era, we need to stabilise Prasa, says acting CEO

Local

EWN Highlights

Mbete: Jessie Duarte’s death couldn’t have come at a worse time for ANC

21 July 2022 7:47 PM

Phalatse warns Joburg residents of rising RDP housing scams

21 July 2022 7:25 PM

Inflation-busting rate hike: 'Full impact on economy will only be felt in 2023'

21 July 2022 6:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA