Money-Stress Survey: 'South Africans running out of money before month end'





A recent study by Debt Busters has revealed that most of the South African working class are bearing the brunt of the continuous hikes in food and fuel.

The debt management company's manager of payments, Nosiphiwo Nxawe, spoke to 702's John Perlman.

Debt Busters released its first Money-Stress Tracker Survey on Tuesday.

Nxawe said that the study revealed that some workers were opting to find part-time jobs to sustain their lifestyle.

52% of the respondents advised that they are running out of money before month end and 36% of that are struggling to pay off their monthly debts. Nosiphiwo Nxawe, Manager of payments - Debt Busters

Now, we all know that people are currently struggling with the petrol increase hike as well, so 43% opted to actually tighten up their belt in terms of looking at their expenses, and 26% were looking at finding a better job for an additional income. Nosiphiwo Nxawe, Manager of payments - Debt Busters

The South African Reserve Bank has increased the repo rate by 75 basis points to 5.5% per year, with effect from Friday.

She added that men were less likely to suffer from financial anxiety compared to women who were heading households.

The survey did compare men to women, and it stated that women are 10% more likely to be stressed about their finances, 20% more stressed about their work life, and 30% more stressed about their home life and health. Nosiphiwo Nxawe, Manager of payments - Debt Busters

We have seen that there has been a rise in women-headed households, and women have taken the responsibilities when it comes to monthly expenses in the household, and I believe that women are also outspoken about the anxiety that comes with financial stress. Nosiphiwo Nxawe, Manager of payments - Debt Busters

