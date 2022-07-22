Money-Stress Survey: 'South Africans running out of money before month end'
A recent study by Debt Busters has revealed that most of the South African working class are bearing the brunt of the continuous hikes in food and fuel.
The debt management company's manager of payments, Nosiphiwo Nxawe, spoke to 702's John Perlman.
Debt Busters released its first Money-Stress Tracker Survey on Tuesday.
Nxawe said that the study revealed that some workers were opting to find part-time jobs to sustain their lifestyle.
52% of the respondents advised that they are running out of money before month end and 36% of that are struggling to pay off their monthly debts.Nosiphiwo Nxawe, Manager of payments - Debt Busters
Now, we all know that people are currently struggling with the petrol increase hike as well, so 43% opted to actually tighten up their belt in terms of looking at their expenses, and 26% were looking at finding a better job for an additional income.Nosiphiwo Nxawe, Manager of payments - Debt Busters
The South African Reserve Bank has increased the repo rate by 75 basis points to 5.5% per year, with effect from Friday.
She added that men were less likely to suffer from financial anxiety compared to women who were heading households.
The survey did compare men to women, and it stated that women are 10% more likely to be stressed about their finances, 20% more stressed about their work life, and 30% more stressed about their home life and health.Nosiphiwo Nxawe, Manager of payments - Debt Busters
We have seen that there has been a rise in women-headed households, and women have taken the responsibilities when it comes to monthly expenses in the household, and I believe that women are also outspoken about the anxiety that comes with financial stress.Nosiphiwo Nxawe, Manager of payments - Debt Busters
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120839416_tired-depressed-bored-african-businessman-frustrated-by-business-failure-bankruptcy-looking-at-lapto.html
More from Business
Eskom clarifies proposed R938 tariff for solar power users
John Maytham spoke to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha to discuss Eskom’s controversial new tariff proposal.Read More
Rate hike will hammer consumers already relying on record levels of credit
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nolwandle Mthombeni, Senior Banks Analyst at Intellidex.Read More
BP helps SA Harvest feed hungry people, reduce landfill methane emission
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Alan Browde, CEO of surplus food distributor SA Harvest, about the partnership with BP Southern Africa.Read More
PURA hits the sweet spot with low-sugar soft drinks, exporting to 13 countries
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Greig Jansen, founder and CEO of SA's Pura Beverage Company.Read More
Inflation-busting rate hike: 'Full impact on economy will only be felt in 2023'
Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Goolam Ballim (Standard Bank) after the Reserve Bank announced a repo rate increase.Read More
Reserve Bank hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 5.5%
Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.Read More
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs
But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse.Read More
SA can expect inflation to rise until August, says economist
Africa Melane speaks to economist at KPMG Frank Blackmore about South Africa's June 2022 inflation rate.Read More
Heatwave in Europe will not affect SA's export and trade, says expert
John Perlman speaks to chief economist at Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa, Wandile Sihlobo, about the heatwave in Europe and its impact on agriculture.Read More
More from Local
Expanding inclusivity: Why making SASL an official language matters
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Justice Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri about amending the Constitution to include South African Sign Language as the 12th official language of South Africa.Read More
New CrimeCheck app helps you determine the safety profile of your neigbourhood
Editor-in-chief at News24, Adriaan Basson said they used data from the South African Police Service for the app.Read More
Eskom clarifies proposed R938 tariff for solar power users
John Maytham spoke to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha to discuss Eskom’s controversial new tariff proposal.Read More
Gauteng Education Dept gears up for start of grade 1 & 8 application process
Online applications for grade 1 and 8 pupils in Gauteng will officially open from 8am on Friday morning.Read More
Rate hike will hammer consumers already relying on record levels of credit
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nolwandle Mthombeni, Senior Banks Analyst at Intellidex.Read More
BP helps SA Harvest feed hungry people, reduce landfill methane emission
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Alan Browde, CEO of surplus food distributor SA Harvest, about the partnership with BP Southern Africa.Read More
Stellenbosch University expels Theuns du Toit over urinating incident
The institution, which has made its final determination on the matter, said on Thursday Du Toit was also found guilty of contravening the institution's amended residence rules.Read More
Inflation-busting rate hike: 'Full impact on economy will only be felt in 2023'
Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Goolam Ballim (Standard Bank) after the Reserve Bank announced a repo rate increase.Read More
Reserve Bank hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 5.5%
Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.Read More