Eskom clarifies proposed R938 tariff for solar power users
Eskom will propose a new plan in August for cost-reflective tariffs to energy regulator, National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa), which could cost solar PV users R938 for its services.
DA MP Kevin Mileham said the proposed tariffs was Eskom’s way of managing its financial ruin and deterring homeowners and businesses from decreasing the reliance on the power utility’s grid.
John Maytham spoke to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha to discuss Eskom’s controversial new tariff proposal.
Mantshantsha said this was incorrect, stating that the proposal has not yet been released.
The official cost for cost-reflective tariffs is R216, he added.
What I can confirm is that in the bill, anyone pays and everyone pays, there is a fixed charge of about R216 for a fixed connection line.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Every year by law, Eskom must approach Nersa for an approbation as to much it would like to increase its charges. Unlike any other business, Eskom cannot just decide this is what we will charge this year and this is what we will charge the other year. It has to be a public process that is regulated, and the decision will be made by Nersa.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Listen to the full audio above.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Eskom clarifies proposed R938 tariff for solar power users
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2015/03/20/09/29/solar-panels-681979960720.jpg
More from Business
Money-Stress Survey: 'South Africans running out of money before month end'
John Perlman speaks to Debt Buster's manager of payments, Nosiphiwo Nxawe, about its first money-stress tracker survey.Read More
Rate hike will hammer consumers already relying on record levels of credit
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nolwandle Mthombeni, Senior Banks Analyst at Intellidex.Read More
BP helps SA Harvest feed hungry people, reduce landfill methane emission
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Alan Browde, CEO of surplus food distributor SA Harvest, about the partnership with BP Southern Africa.Read More
PURA hits the sweet spot with low-sugar soft drinks, exporting to 13 countries
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Greig Jansen, founder and CEO of SA's Pura Beverage Company.Read More
Inflation-busting rate hike: 'Full impact on economy will only be felt in 2023'
Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Goolam Ballim (Standard Bank) after the Reserve Bank announced a repo rate increase.Read More
Reserve Bank hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 5.5%
Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.Read More
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs
But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse.Read More
SA can expect inflation to rise until August, says economist
Africa Melane speaks to economist at KPMG Frank Blackmore about South Africa's June 2022 inflation rate.Read More
Heatwave in Europe will not affect SA's export and trade, says expert
John Perlman speaks to chief economist at Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa, Wandile Sihlobo, about the heatwave in Europe and its impact on agriculture.Read More
More from Local
Expanding inclusivity: Why making SASL an official language matters
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Justice Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri about amending the Constitution to include South African Sign Language as the 12th official language of South Africa.Read More
New CrimeCheck app helps you determine the safety profile of your neigbourhood
Editor-in-chief at News24, Adriaan Basson said they used data from the South African Police Service for the app.Read More
Money-Stress Survey: 'South Africans running out of money before month end'
John Perlman speaks to Debt Buster's manager of payments, Nosiphiwo Nxawe, about its first money-stress tracker survey.Read More
Gauteng Education Dept gears up for start of grade 1 & 8 application process
Online applications for grade 1 and 8 pupils in Gauteng will officially open from 8am on Friday morning.Read More
Rate hike will hammer consumers already relying on record levels of credit
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nolwandle Mthombeni, Senior Banks Analyst at Intellidex.Read More
BP helps SA Harvest feed hungry people, reduce landfill methane emission
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Alan Browde, CEO of surplus food distributor SA Harvest, about the partnership with BP Southern Africa.Read More
Stellenbosch University expels Theuns du Toit over urinating incident
The institution, which has made its final determination on the matter, said on Thursday Du Toit was also found guilty of contravening the institution's amended residence rules.Read More
Inflation-busting rate hike: 'Full impact on economy will only be felt in 2023'
Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Goolam Ballim (Standard Bank) after the Reserve Bank announced a repo rate increase.Read More
Reserve Bank hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 5.5%
Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.Read More