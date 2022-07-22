Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:05
Sex Focus: Exploring Sensate focus therapy to enhance sexual intimacy
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nu Davidson, relationship coach - Sex Educator & Couples Intimacy Coach
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Athlone Athletics Baseball Club needs your help to get to the World Cup

22 July 2022 7:36 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Mexico
Baseball
funding
donations
Athlone Athletics Baseball Club
World Baseball Softball Confederation Under 15 World Cup

Africa Melane speaks to the chairman of the Athlone Athletics Baseball Club, Tony Alexander about their fundraising efforts for one of their teams to participate in the World Baseball Softball Confederation Under 15 World Cup in August.

The Athlone Athletics Baseball Club is in a race against time to ensure that its A’s Baseball Club makes it to the World Baseball Softball Confederation Under 15 World Cup.

The tournament will take place in Mexico from 26 August to 4 September.

Each player has to raise R35, 000 - R40, 000 within a month's time to participate in the world cup.

But many of the players can't afford to foot the travelling cost as they come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

This has posed difficulty and pressure on their proud but helpless parents.

I feel sorry for these kids that have the potential and come out of a wendy house and we're not able to afford the R40, 000, and that's the difficult part for these kids... As a coach, you say 'well done', because you've done that and as a chairman, you feel for the parents because now you've put the parents in a situation where their [children] financial strain becomes theirs.

Tony Alexander, Chairman - Athlone Athletics Baseball Club

Find out about what you can do to help the A's get to Mexico on their Facebook page here.

Listen to the full interview above.




