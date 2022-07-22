Gauteng Education Dept gears up for start of grade 1 & 8 application process
JOHANNESBURG - Online applications for grade 1 and 8 pupils in Gauteng will officially open from 8am on Friday morning.
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will be at the Ramosa Community Hall, in Mohlakeng on Friday, where he'll assist parents who don't have internet access to process their applications.
More than 146,000 grade 1 pupils and over 200,000 grade 8 pupils were successfully placed in Gauteng public schools through the system last year.
While giving an update on the upgraded system on Thursday, Lesufi said that he was confident that it would be able to handle the anticipated large number of applications.
"We've got decentralised walk-ins, 48 of them across the province. The majority of them are our district offices or education centres. So if you are a parent, you don't have a cellphone, you don't have a computer, you don't have a device, our officials will assist you to apply," Lesufi explained.
Online admission applications will close at midnight on 19 August and the placement period is expected to begin in October.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi gives update on 2023 online admissions for grade 1 and grade 8 learners. Applications will open on 22 July 2022 at 08:00 and close on 19 August 2022 at 00:00. MS #2023OnlineAdmissionsGP pic.twitter.com/8g7U7d6wlb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2022
