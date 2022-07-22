Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
Banyana Banyana road to Morocco
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Desiree Ellis - Head coach at Banyana Banyana
Fran Hilton-Smith, CAF/Cosafa instructor & Former Banyana Banyana head coach
Simphiwe Dludlu, Head coach of u17 Bantwana team & Former Banyana Banyana player
Lethabo Kganyago, Sports Journalist
Today at 11:05
Sex Focus: Exploring Sensate focus therapy to enhance sexual intimacy
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nu Davidson, relationship coach - Sex Educator & Couples Intimacy Coach
No Items to show
Expanding inclusivity: Why making SASL an official language matters

22 July 2022 9:32 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Sign language
Constitution
inclusivity
South African sign language
deaf community
Official Language

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Justice Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri about amending the Constitution to include South African Sign Language as the 12th official language of South Africa.

South Africans have about 30 days to comment on a proposed amendment of the Constitution - which will make South African Sign Language (SASL) the 12th official language in South Africa.

Making SASL an official language would mean more than just having sign language interpreters in boxes at the corners of our tv screens.

It would open the space for SASL to be taught in more schools, require the workplace to have structures in place to accommodate the deaf community and see the language used more regularly in mainstream environments and events.

As one of the most marginalised communities in the country, the amendment will "expand the boundaries of inclusivity" for people with hearing disabilities, something integral to our Constitution.

In ensuring that this is the 12th official language in South Africa really makes a more inclusive society... It also speaks to the spirit of the Constitution itself which is always expanding the boundaries of inclusivity.

Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Justice Ministry

Find out more about how you can participate in the public comment here.

You can also email the Justice department directly at RegoBaloyi@justice.gov.za.

Listen to the full interview above.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Expanding inclusivity: Why making SASL an official language matters




