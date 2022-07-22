New CrimeCheck app helps you determine the safety profile of your neigbourhood
Have you ever wondered how safe your neighbourhood is?
Worry not, News24 has launched CrimeCheck, an application to help you determine the safety profile of your community.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, editor-in-chief at News24, Adriaan Basson said they used data from the South African Police Service for the app.
You can compare different addresses as well if, for example, you want to move houses and you are not sure of other towns or cities or which places are safe.Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief - News24
If you are not sure what your police precinct covers, you can see that on the map and compare the results with other precincts.Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief - News24
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/nichcha1911/nichcha19111801/nichcha1911180100020/93211866-bandit-robbery-woman-with-gun-in-car-dangerous-criminal-of-women-in-the-city-.jpg
More from Local
Expanding inclusivity: Why making SASL an official language matters
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Justice Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri about amending the Constitution to include South African Sign Language as the 12th official language of South Africa.Read More
Money-Stress Survey: 'South Africans running out of money before month end'
John Perlman speaks to Debt Buster's manager of payments, Nosiphiwo Nxawe, about its first money-stress tracker survey.Read More
Eskom clarifies proposed R938 tariff for solar power users
John Maytham spoke to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha to discuss Eskom’s controversial new tariff proposal.Read More
Gauteng Education Dept gears up for start of grade 1 & 8 application process
Online applications for grade 1 and 8 pupils in Gauteng will officially open from 8am on Friday morning.Read More
Rate hike will hammer consumers already relying on record levels of credit
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nolwandle Mthombeni, Senior Banks Analyst at Intellidex.Read More
BP helps SA Harvest feed hungry people, reduce landfill methane emission
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Alan Browde, CEO of surplus food distributor SA Harvest, about the partnership with BP Southern Africa.Read More
Stellenbosch University expels Theuns du Toit over urinating incident
The institution, which has made its final determination on the matter, said on Thursday Du Toit was also found guilty of contravening the institution's amended residence rules.Read More
Inflation-busting rate hike: 'Full impact on economy will only be felt in 2023'
Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Goolam Ballim (Standard Bank) after the Reserve Bank announced a repo rate increase.Read More
Reserve Bank hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 5.5%
Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.Read More