New CrimeCheck app helps you determine the safety profile of your neigbourhood





Have you ever wondered how safe your neighbourhood is?

Worry not, News24 has launched CrimeCheck, an application to help you determine the safety profile of your community.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, editor-in-chief at News24, Adriaan Basson said they used data from the South African Police Service for the app.

You can compare different addresses as well if, for example, you want to move houses and you are not sure of other towns or cities or which places are safe. Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief - News24

If you are not sure what your police precinct covers, you can see that on the map and compare the results with other precincts. Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief - News24

Listen to the full interview below: