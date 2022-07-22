LISTEN: What to do when your property is hijacked





Residents are being cautioned to be careful when going on holiday as the hijacking of residential properties in South Africa is increasing.

Corporate law and commercial litigation partner at Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys - Dominic Steyn says organised syndicates have mobilised and are taking over.

He says the criminals are well educated and know all about legislation and South African Police (SAPS) directives.

They take over a residential property whether it is a house in a security estate or an entire residential block and evict lawful tenants and sometimes even owners and paste their own tenants in and enjoy the rent. Dominic Steyn, Partner: Corporate law & commercial litigation - Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys

I believe places like Hillbrow and Sunnyside were the training ground of these syndicates and they got better and better. Dominic Steyn, Partner: Corporate law & commercial litigation - Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys

Steyn says people need to act fast when they realise people have taken over their homes.

You need to stop someone trespassing in your house before they take over the property. Dominic Steyn, Partner: Corporate law & commercial litigation - Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys

