LISTEN: What to do when your property is hijacked
Residents are being cautioned to be careful when going on holiday as the hijacking of residential properties in South Africa is increasing.
Corporate law and commercial litigation partner at Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys - Dominic Steyn says organised syndicates have mobilised and are taking over.
He says the criminals are well educated and know all about legislation and South African Police (SAPS) directives.
They take over a residential property whether it is a house in a security estate or an entire residential block and evict lawful tenants and sometimes even owners and paste their own tenants in and enjoy the rent.Dominic Steyn, Partner: Corporate law & commercial litigation - Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys
I believe places like Hillbrow and Sunnyside were the training ground of these syndicates and they got better and better.Dominic Steyn, Partner: Corporate law & commercial litigation - Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys
Steyn says people need to act fast when they realise people have taken over their homes.
You need to stop someone trespassing in your house before they take over the property.Dominic Steyn, Partner: Corporate law & commercial litigation - Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_31574495_small-grey-house-with-wooden-deck-front-yard-with-flower-bed-and-lawn.html?term=small%2Bwood%2Bhouse&vti=m9njw777f2l50r822i-1-22
More from Local
Babita Deokaran's murder trial postponed as State, defence need more time
Uveka Rangappa speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Bernadette Wicks for an update on the Babita Deokaran murder trial.Read More
Sensate focus: How this sex therapy method can improve intimacy & reduce anxiety
Clement Manyathela spoke to sex educator and relationship coach, Nu Davidson, about the importance of sensate focus therapy.Read More
Having challenges conceiving? A visit to the Fertility Show Africa may help
Infertility Awareness Association of South Africa CEO and founder Saskia Williams says the event, which will be held in Sandton on the 23rd and 24th of July, is free.Read More
Expanding inclusivity: Why making SASL an official language matters
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Justice Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri about amending the Constitution to include South African Sign Language as the 12th official language of South Africa.Read More
New CrimeCheck app helps you determine the safety profile of your neigbourhood
Editor-in-chief at News24, Adriaan Basson said they used data from the South African Police Service for the app.Read More
Money-Stress Survey: 'South Africans running out of money before month end'
John Perlman speaks to Debt Buster's manager of payments, Nosiphiwo Nxawe, about its first money-stress tracker survey.Read More
Eskom clarifies proposed R938 tariff for solar power users
John Maytham spoke to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha to discuss Eskom’s controversial new tariff proposal.Read More
Gauteng Education Dept gears up for start of grade 1 & 8 application process
Online applications for grade 1 and 8 pupils in Gauteng will officially open from 8am on Friday morning.Read More
Rate hike will hammer consumers already relying on record levels of credit
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nolwandle Mthombeni, Senior Banks Analyst at Intellidex.Read More