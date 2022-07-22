WATCH: Man gifting girlfriend DNA test of their daughter goes viral
Have you been wondering what's trending lately?
Check out some top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
A video of a man gifting his girlfriend a DNA test has gone viral.
In the video, the woman asks why the man waited three years to give her the test - which apparently shows that he is not the biological father of their daughter.
The man later gave her and the little girl until the end of the month to move out.
Watch the video below:
He gifted her the DNA test resuIts on their “daughter's” birthday😬… pic.twitter.com/CKMqPZiKRr— d🦕n (@javroar) July 20, 2022
Listen to what else has gone viral:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jarun011/jarun0111608/jarun011160800126/62159841-blood-sample-for-dna-testing.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Why 'Real Housewives of Cape Town' star RushTush chose fitness for her empire
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Real Housewives of Cape Town cast member and businesswoman, Rushda Moosajee, also known as RushTush.Read More
BP helps SA Harvest feed hungry people, reduce landfill methane emission
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Alan Browde, CEO of surplus food distributor SA Harvest, about the partnership with BP Southern Africa.Read More
PURA hits the sweet spot with low-sugar soft drinks, exporting to 13 countries
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Greig Jansen, founder and CEO of SA's Pura Beverage Company.Read More
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino
Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell people to piss off when they look at you and say “you know these are for men right?” and find your new best friend.Read More
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs
But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse.Read More
From ancient times, tattoos have been a mark of self expression, not gangsterism
"Each tattoo design was unique to that individual and since it conveyed specific information about their status, rank, ancestry and abilities, it has accurately been described as a form of id card or passport, a kind of aesthetic bar code for the face."Read More
Be Moved Collective invites you to partake in the Rhino & Restoration Challenge
Africa Melane speaks to radio presenter at 702 and Cape Talk Liezel Van Der Westhuizen about Be Moved Collective's Rhino and Restoration Challenge.Read More
Bonang posts new 'makeup-free' skincare video after Twitter backlash
'It's not authentic' - Advertising expert Zetu Damane on the Nivea campaign with 'Queen B' applying face cream over makeup.Read More
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports'
Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero.Read More