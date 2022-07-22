'It'd be terrible if Numsa conference devolves into chaos. It’s on the cards'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - MOONGA K.
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
MOONGA K.
Today at 15:10
Ramaphosa, Ouattara expected to focus on trade relations between SA and Ivory Coast during state visit
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:16
From Joburg to the world's second-highest mountain peak, local climbers summit K2 in first for SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Robby Kojetin
Today at 15:20
Preview of Banyana Bayana Match
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Fran Hilton-Smith, CAF/Cosafa instructor & Former Banyana Banyana head coach
Today at 15:50
Evidence of repossessed houses sold under the market value
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Adv Douglas Shaw - Banking Law Advisor
Today at 16:10
Developing of superbugs in South African hospitals
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Marc Mendelson
Today at 16:20
Is cleaning in your community illegal
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sipho Stuurman, City of Tshwane mayoral spokesperson
Today at 16:50
Young people between the ages of 18 and 29 have exhibited greater appetite for risky financial behaviour than other age groups.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
John Manyike, Head of financial education at Old Mutual
Today at 17:10
ANC KZN conference gets underway
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Today at 17:20
World Brain Day- The Neurological Society of South Africa (NASA) says the risk of premature death in people with epilepsy is up to three times higher than the general population.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Comfort Shaba, neurologist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Fyn Restaurant
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Tempelhoff - Chef Patron at Fyn Restaurant
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Babita Deokaran's murder trial postponed as State, defence need more time Uveka Rangappa speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Bernadette Wicks for an update on the Babita Deokaran murder trial. 22 July 2022 2:25 PM
Sensate focus: How this sex therapy method can improve intimacy & reduce anxiety Clement Manyathela spoke to sex educator and relationship coach, Nu Davidson, about the importance of sensate focus therapy. 22 July 2022 2:03 PM
Having challenges conceiving? A visit to the Fertility Show Africa may help Infertility Awareness Association of South Africa CEO and founder Saskia Williams says the event, which will be held in Sandton on... 22 July 2022 12:13 PM
View all Local
'It'd be terrible if Numsa conference devolves into chaos. It’s on the cards' 'We are headed, unfortunately, for more factional battles,' says James Horn of Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys as he looks at th... 22 July 2022 10:36 AM
ANC remembers Jessie Duarte - 'We thank her family for sharing her with us' Uveka Rangapa speaks to ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete about the party's tributes to the late Jesse Duarte 21 July 2022 2:20 PM
'Political courage needed for bold reforms, acceptance SA in extreme crisis' Creative destruction - Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Terence McNamee, Global Fellow of the Africa Program at the Wilson Center (US).... 20 July 2022 9:39 PM
View all Politics
Namibia to export cheetahs to India, where they went extinct 70 years ago Refilwe Moloto had a chat with international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist. 22 July 2022 12:55 PM
'It'd be terrible if Numsa conference devolves into chaos. It’s on the cards' 'We are headed, unfortunately, for more factional battles,' says James Horn of Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys as he looks at th... 22 July 2022 10:36 AM
Money-Stress Survey: 'South Africans running out of money before month end' John Perlman speaks to Debt Buster's manager of payments, Nosiphiwo Nxawe, about its first money-stress tracker survey. 22 July 2022 7:17 AM
View all Business
Why 'Real Housewives of Cape Town' star RushTush chose fitness for her empire Refilwe Moloto speaks to Real Housewives of Cape Town cast member and businesswoman, Rushda Moosajee, also known as RushTush. 22 July 2022 2:02 PM
WATCH: Man gifting girlfriend DNA test of their daughter goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2022 10:45 AM
BP helps SA Harvest feed hungry people, reduce landfill methane emission Bruce Whitfield speaks to Alan Browde, CEO of surplus food distributor SA Harvest, about the partnership with BP Southern Africa.... 21 July 2022 8:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We're ready for the game, we know it won't be easy': Coach Ellis on Awcon final Clement Manyathela spoke to Banyana Banyana head coach - Desiree Ellis, about the Africa Women's Cup of Nations final in Morocco. 22 July 2022 12:29 PM
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports' Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero. 20 July 2022 8:14 PM
International Chess Day: 'It helps children with strategy and planning' John Perlman speaks to the founder and director of Think Chess, Elzanne Fitton, about International Chess Day. 20 July 2022 5:18 PM
View all Sport
Anele Mdoda honoured to host Miss SA 2022 final Award-winning radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda has been announced as the host of the Miss South Africa 2022 final at Time Squa... 19 July 2022 10:37 AM
WATCH: Kids struggling to explain who Kim Kardashian is go viral Siyamthanda Matiso shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 July 2022 10:04 AM
Johnny Clegg Tribute Show: 'It's going to be incredible' Johnny Clegg's manager Roddy Quinn and musician Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse discuss the Johnny Clegg Tribute show. 15 July 2022 12:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Namibia to export cheetahs to India, where they went extinct 70 years ago Refilwe Moloto had a chat with international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist. 22 July 2022 12:55 PM
Better call Saul! Real-life lassie leads rescue crews to owner after fall Saul the Border collie lead rescuers more than 200 meters to its injured owner who had fallen while hiking in California. 21 July 2022 2:40 PM
Russia plans to widen its invasion of Ukraine The Russian military is getting ready to widen the scope of its invasion, which had been focused on the east of Ukraine. 21 July 2022 10:24 AM
View all World
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
View all Africa
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse. 21 July 2022 12:04 PM
When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'? Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa. 19 July 2022 8:27 PM
View all Opinion
'It'd be terrible if Numsa conference devolves into chaos. It's on the cards'

'We are headed, unfortunately, for more factional battles,' says James Horn of Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys as he looks at the suspension of 31 Numsa members ahead of its national conference next week.

Last week, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) suspended 31 of its members.

On Wednesday, it banned 26 shop stewards from attending its national conference next week.

According to Numsa secretary-general Irvin Jim, they were suspended for disrupting a meeting of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

FILE: Numsa's Irvin Jim (C) at a media briefing on 24 April 2018. Picture: EWN

“It seems to be strategic manoeuvring in advance of the national congress,” explains attorney James Horn, an Employment Law, Benefits, Industrial Relations, and Discrimination Consultant at Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys.

“If you can control who is accredited, you can predict the outcome of the elections.

“There seems to be a factional battle within Numsa; not unusual in South African trade unions.”

We are headed, unfortunately, for more factional battles in Saftu, depending on the outcome of the Numsa national congress…

James Horn, Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys

The Labour Court is prepared to intervene… If the suspended delegates are reinstated… Then there will likely be another attempt to remove them through different means… or chaos at the conference…

James Horn, Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys

It will be terrible if this devolves into chaos, which seems to be on the cards.

James Horn, Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys

To find out what is going on, Africa Melane interviewed Horn - scroll up to listen.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'It'd be terrible if Numsa conference devolves into chaos. It’s on the cards'




