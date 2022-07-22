'We're ready for the game, we know it won't be easy': Coach Ellis on Awcon final





Banyana Banyana is edging closer to clinching the Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Awcon) title ahead of their final clash against Morocco.

The match will kick off at the country's Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said that they are ready to face the Atlas Lionesses.

South Africa edged Zambia 1-0 in a last-minute penalty from Linda Motlhalo in the semi-finals at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca last Monday.

Our players are level-headed, they know what they want to achieve, and they deserve everything coming their way. They have been absolutely magnificent. We are ready for the game tomorrow, we know it is not going to be easy, it is going to be difficult, we just pray, trust, and believe because we know what we can do and know our worth. Desiree Ellis, Head coach - Banyana Banyana

Ellis was named Women's Coach of the Year, for the third consecutive time on Thursday night at the CAF awards in Rabat, Morocco.

It is amazing but I always say that I may have received the award, but it is the team’s award, so it’s a dedication to the Banyana staff and all the fans out there supporting us from far, I am grateful and very thankful. Desiree Ellis, Head coach - Banyana Banyana

