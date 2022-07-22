Having challenges conceiving? A visit to the Fertility Show Africa may help





Have you had challenges conceiving, or want to learn more about reproductive issues?

The Infertility Awareness Association of South Africa is hosting a two-day event - the Fertility Show Africa, starting on Saturday at the Focus Rooms in Sandton.

The show offers those struggling to conceive, and those on a journey to parenthood a unique opportunity to engage with a wide range of experts including some of the world's best fertility specialists, embryologists, nurses, psychologists and leading professionals in fertility who have also struggled with their own fertility issues.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Infertility Awareness Association of South Africa CEO and founder Saskia Williams says the events will have health talks and diet talks.

If you have a friend out there that you know is struggling, why don't you book them a ticket and pick them up and bring them to the show. Saskia Williams, CEO & Founder - Infertility Awareness Association of South Africa

The tickets are free but they do need to register. Saskia Williams, CEO & Founder - Infertility Awareness Association of South Africa

For bookings, click HERE

