Sensate focus: How this sex therapy method can improve intimacy & reduce anxiety
Sensate focus therapy may be just what you need to ramp up your sex life, according to a sex educator.
Sensate focus therapy is a sex therapy technique that uses touching exercises, focusing on the exploration of different sensations while teaching you how to reduce negative thoughts, feelings or anxiety around sexual intimacy.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, sex educator and relationship coach Nu Davidson said people who want to discover how to sexually connect with their partners can also participate in this therapy.
It would be done by an individual, and an individual by themselves and as well as integrating it into a relationship. An estimated nine to fifteen sessions with a professional as what is required to have successful results.Nu Davidson, Sex educator and relationship coach
This is for any individual or couple who has been struggling with sexual connection, and what it does is that there is a receiver and a giver - the receiver is the one who is receiving the touch of temperature and texture and seeing what comes up for them in that process.Nu Davidson, Sex educator and relationship coach
No one wants to eat the same meal every day for the rest of their lives, that will be boring - change your menu, change the position, change the location, change the timing, change the type of sex you are having and really broaden up your repertoire on what you can put on your menu on what intimacy looks like.Nu Davidson, Sex educator and relationship coach
