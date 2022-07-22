



Rushda Moosajee is one of the most successful housewives to hit SA's new Real Housewives spinoff, The Real Housewives of Cape Town which debuted 10 July on DStv.

The business mogul and branding force, also known as RushTush, is the owner of the fitness brand RushTush Life and boasts over 80,000 followers on Instagram.

It seems that fitness has always been the goal for the housewife who says her journey to success was an organic one because her purpose is to uplift women.

When you are following your passion, and you have this vision, it's almost like, 'I'm living my purpose' - helping women, inspiring women, instigating positive change through health and fitness.' If you do something and achieve something physical, imagine what you can achieve in all other areas of you life?! Rushda Moosajee, Fitness mogul and cast member - 'The Real Housewives of Cape Town'

Rightfully, Moosajee says that one of the ways she sees to do this is through fitness because it is not just a vanity tool, but an indicator of how you feel and tackle everyday life.

This clever branding tool also works because of her understanding of womanhood throughout all phases of life - transporting what is considered to be trendy into a something evergreen and universal.

I understand women... You see, some people follow trends and they go with what is trendy, right now... If you start off with that intention, you don't have a vision because you're doing things for the wrong reason. Rushda Moosajee, Fitness mogul and cast member - 'The Real Housewives of Cape Town'

You can catch RushTush on The Real Housewives of Cape Town on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) Sundays at 7 pm.

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why 'Real Housewives of Cape Town' star RushTush chose fitness for her empire