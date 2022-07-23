Bosasa corruption case hit by another postponement
The Investigative Directorate (ID) has written to the High Court in Pretoria to express dissatisfaction with repeated postponements of the Bosasa matter.
The R1.8 billion corruption case is now set to resume in October.
Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi and two former government officials, Linda Mti and Patrick Gillingham, are facing a slew of charges related to corruption and fraud.
Bosasa and its affiliates scored several dodgy prison tenders between 2004 and 2007.
Speaking to Uveka Rangappa, ID's spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala-Seboka says they have filed two applications regarding Agrizzi's fitness to appear in court.
What happened today is that the matter has been postponed to 3 October 2022 and this postponement is because the State has filed two applications, we filed a Section 57 and Section 34 (2A) for an application of unreasonable delay.Sindisiwe Twala-Seboka, Spokesperson - NPA Investigating Directorate
We have had enough of the constant delays that have been taking place, more particularly because of Angelo Agrizzi, and we want the court to enquire and find out whether his lack of attendance is of ulterior motives or whether there is indeed something that warrants him not to be in court.Sindisiwe Twala-Seboka, Spokesperson - NPA Investigating Directorate
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
More from Local
Upside of Failure: Ikalafeng says failure is your perception of falling short
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to the chairperson and founder of Brand Africa and the Brand leadership group, Thebe Ikalafeng, about his Upside of Failure.Read More
Another tavern shooting leaves 2 dead, 7 injured, in Garankuwa
Gauteng police say the gunmen driving a silver polo vehicle randomly opened fire at patrons who were sitting outside the outlet on Friday night.Read More
[WATCH] Nando's brings light (relief) to SA with roast of Eskom and de Ruyter
A gen-deRuyter called André and soft toys with the names Koeberg and Kusile... Nando's has done it again!Read More
Energy Dept begins formal process of deregulating petrol price in SA
Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has published a government gazette, asking the public to chip in on his intention to introduce a price cap for 93 octane.Read More
Eskom announces load shedding-free weekend
In a statement, the power utility said stage 1 power cuts will be introduced form 4 pm on Friday until midnight.Read More
GDE online application system 'functional despite initial delay'
The online process, which closes on 19 August, is open for Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils across Gauteng.Read More
'I'm on the right track': McKenzie on 100 days in office as Central Karoo mayor
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Eyewitness News reporter - Graig-Lee Smith, about McKenzie's first 100 days in office.Read More
ANC eThekwini region hinted as main decider for KZN elective conference outcome
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Eyewitness News senior political journalist - Tshidi Madia, about the latest in the KZN ANC elective conference.Read More
Babita Deokaran's murder trial postponed as State, defence need more time
Uveka Rangappa speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Bernadette Wicks for an update on the Babita Deokaran murder trial.Read More