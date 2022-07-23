Streaming issues? Report here
Bosasa corruption case hit by another postponement

23 July 2022 1:32 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Bosasa
Angelo Agrizzi
Investigative Directorate
Sindisiwe Twala Seboka

Uveka Rangappa gets the latest on the Bosasa corruption case from the Investigating Directorate spokesperson - Sindisiwe Seboka.

The Investigative Directorate (ID) has written to the High Court in Pretoria to express dissatisfaction with repeated postponements of the Bosasa matter.

The R1.8 billion corruption case is now set to resume in October.

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi and two former government officials, Linda Mti and Patrick Gillingham, are facing a slew of charges related to corruption and fraud.

Bosasa and its affiliates scored several dodgy prison tenders between 2004 and 2007.

Speaking to Uveka Rangappa, ID's spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala-Seboka says they have filed two applications regarding Agrizzi's fitness to appear in court.

What happened today is that the matter has been postponed to 3 October 2022 and this postponement is because the State has filed two applications, we filed a Section 57 and Section 34 (2A) for an application of unreasonable delay.

Sindisiwe Twala-Seboka, Spokesperson - NPA Investigating Directorate

We have had enough of the constant delays that have been taking place, more particularly because of Angelo Agrizzi, and we want the court to enquire and find out whether his lack of attendance is of ulterior motives or whether there is indeed something that warrants him not to be in court.

Sindisiwe Twala-Seboka, Spokesperson - NPA Investigating Directorate

Listen to the audio for more.




