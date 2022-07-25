How to make the most offshore investment opportunities
Investing offshore offers lucrative opportunities to not only diversify investments but potentially grow wealth.
Naturally, you want to be well-researched before making any investment decisions.
Catch Brandon Naidoo, Lead Specialist: Liberty Investment Propositions with 702's Refilwe Mabotja to demystify the pros and cons of offshore investment.
There aren't fixed rules to follow as to how much should be invested offshore for a portfolio to be successful. The size and format of the investment made, varies according to client.
You could start from as little as R500 a month to be honest.Brandon Naidoo, Lead Specialist: Liberty Investment Propositions
At R500 per month, you could have one dollar-based investment starting with lump sums like $2,500.
There are different avenues of taking your funds offshore that will meet the various needs of unique clients.Brandon Naidoo, Lead Specialist: Liberty Investment Propositions
Because local indices lack access to large tech and clean energy companies - found in more developed markets - this makes the case stronger for investing offshore.
When we consider these sectors that we do not have access to in South Africa, I think it really hits home for a lot of clients.Brandon Naidoo, Lead Specialist: Liberty Investment Propositions
Naidoo advises that before investing, clients should decide on their medium and short-term goals. These will need to be stuck to in order to ensure success!
Speak to a Financial Adviser for more information on investing offshore, according to your set goals.
