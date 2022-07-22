Babita Deokaran's murder trial postponed as State, defence need more time





The six suspects who allegedly gunned down Gauteng health whistleblower Babita Deokaran outside her Johannesburg home in August 2021 appeared in the High Court in Johannesburg today.

Deokaran was a key witness into tender fraud investigations related to personal protector equipment (PPE) in the province.

Eyewitness News reporter Bernadette Wicks says the court appearance was brief due to the State requiring additional photos of the accused and the defence receiving access to the 1,600 page docket - effectively postponing the trial to 24 August.

Questions remain over the mastermind of the hit, which raises concerns due to the trial date edging closer.

It is starting to appear that these accused might stand trial on their own. If there is an arrest of a mastermind later on, that case might plan out separately but we still don't have any clarity on the motive of this murder and we have no idea, really, who is the kingpin. Bernadette Wicks, Reporter - Eyewitness News

