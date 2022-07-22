Babita Deokaran's murder trial postponed as State, defence need more time
The six suspects who allegedly gunned down Gauteng health whistleblower Babita Deokaran outside her Johannesburg home in August 2021 appeared in the High Court in Johannesburg today.
Deokaran was a key witness into tender fraud investigations related to personal protector equipment (PPE) in the province.
Eyewitness News reporter Bernadette Wicks says the court appearance was brief due to the State requiring additional photos of the accused and the defence receiving access to the 1,600 page docket - effectively postponing the trial to 24 August.
Questions remain over the mastermind of the hit, which raises concerns due to the trial date edging closer.
It is starting to appear that these accused might stand trial on their own. If there is an arrest of a mastermind later on, that case might plan out separately but we still don't have any clarity on the motive of this murder and we have no idea, really, who is the kingpin.Bernadette Wicks, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Local
Eskom announces load shedding-free weekend
In a statement, the power utility said stage 1 power cuts will be introduced form 4 pm on Friday until midnight.Read More
GDE online application system 'functional despite initial delay'
The online process, which closes on 19 August, is open for Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils across Gauteng.Read More
'I'm on the right track': McKenzie on 100 days in office as Central Karoo mayor
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Eyewitness News reporter - Graig-Lee Smith, about McKenzie's first 100 days in office.Read More
ANC eThekwini region hinted as main decider for KZN elective conference outcome
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Eyewitness News senior political journalist - Tshidi Madia, about the latest in the KZN ANC elective conference.Read More
Sensate focus: How this sex therapy method can improve intimacy & reduce anxiety
Clement Manyathela spoke to sex educator and relationship coach, Nu Davidson, about the importance of sensate focus therapy.Read More
Having challenges conceiving? A visit to the Fertility Show Africa may help
Infertility Awareness Association of South Africa CEO and founder Saskia Williams says the event, which will be held in Sandton on the 23rd and 24th of July, is free.Read More
LISTEN: What to do when your property is hijacked
Corporate law and commercial litigation partner at Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys - Dominic Steyn says organised syndicates have mobilised and are taking over properties.Read More
Expanding inclusivity: Why making SASL an official language matters
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Justice Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri about amending the Constitution to include South African Sign Language as the 12th official language of South Africa.Read More
New CrimeCheck app helps you determine the safety profile of your neigbourhood
Editor-in-chief at News24, Adriaan Basson said they used data from the South African Police Service for the app.Read More