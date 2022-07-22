ANC eThekwini region hinted as main decider for KZN elective conference outcome





The African National Congress (ANC) eThekwini region is believed to be the main decider in the outcome of the provincial elective conference.

The elective conference commenced on Friday and is expected to conclude this Sunday.

Eyewitness News understands that more than five proposed slates have been doing the rounds, with some wanting to retain the status quo - which would mean that Sihle Zikalala and Mdumiseni Ntuli retain their respective roles as chairperson and secretary.

Others have been pushing to see those believed to be aligned with embattled national executive committee member - Dr Zweli Mkhize, rising to control the ANC's largest province.

Eyewitness News senior political journalist, Tshidi Madia, spoke to Uveka Rangappa.

eThekwini is the country’s ANC largest region in the country, it gets to dictate what will happen, gets to sway the direction, it is bringing the most delegates to this particular conference. Tshidi Madia, senior politics reporter - Eyewitness News

The embattled former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has a direct interest in the outcome of this particular province. He does want use it to try further his own ambitions to become ANC president; he dominated the eThekwini conference, he is expected to dominate here as well...I don’t know, it is very hard to call what will happen at the end here in KZN. Tshidi Madia, senior politics reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...