Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:41
ZOOM Friday File - Fyn Restaurant
Peter Tempelhoff - Chef Patron at Fyn Restaurant
GDE online application system 'functional despite initial delay' The online process, which closes on 19 August, is open for Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils across Gauteng. 22 July 2022 4:37 PM
'I'm on the right track': McKenzie on 100 days in office as Central Karoo mayor Uveka Rangappa spoke to Eyewitness News reporter - Graig-Lee Smith, about McKenzie's first 100 days in office. 22 July 2022 3:56 PM
ANC eThekwini region hinted as main decider for KZN elective conference outcome Uveka Rangappa spoke to Eyewitness News senior political journalist - Tshidi Madia, about the latest in the KZN ANC elective confe... 22 July 2022 3:32 PM
Ramaphosa answers Mkhwebane’s 31 questions on Phala Phala saga The president’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed on Friday that the president sent a written response to the public protect... 22 July 2022 5:07 PM
'It'd be terrible if Numsa conference devolves into chaos. It’s on the cards' 'We are headed, unfortunately, for more factional battles,' says James Horn of Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys as he looks at th... 22 July 2022 10:36 AM
ANC remembers Jessie Duarte - 'We thank her family for sharing her with us' Uveka Rangapa speaks to ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete about the party's tributes to the late Jesse Duarte 21 July 2022 2:20 PM
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier. 22 July 2022 4:47 PM
Namibia to export cheetahs to India, where they went extinct 70 years ago Refilwe Moloto had a chat with international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist. 22 July 2022 12:55 PM
Joburg City Guide: 5 ways to start your weekend on a high Refuel and re-energise with an array of unique, interesting and memorable experiences the city has to offer. 22 July 2022 4:20 PM
Why 'Real Housewives of Cape Town' star RushTush chose fitness for her empire Refilwe Moloto speaks to Real Housewives of Cape Town cast member and businesswoman, Rushda Moosajee, also known as RushTush. 22 July 2022 2:02 PM
WATCH: Man gifting girlfriend DNA test of their daughter goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2022 10:45 AM
'We're ready for the game, we know it won't be easy': Coach Ellis on Awcon final Clement Manyathela spoke to Banyana Banyana head coach - Desiree Ellis, about the Africa Women's Cup of Nations final in Morocco. 22 July 2022 12:29 PM
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports' Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero. 20 July 2022 8:14 PM
International Chess Day: 'It helps children with strategy and planning' John Perlman speaks to the founder and director of Think Chess, Elzanne Fitton, about International Chess Day. 20 July 2022 5:18 PM
Anele Mdoda honoured to host Miss SA 2022 final Award-winning radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda has been announced as the host of the Miss South Africa 2022 final at Time Squa... 19 July 2022 10:37 AM
WATCH: Kids struggling to explain who Kim Kardashian is go viral Siyamthanda Matiso shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 July 2022 10:04 AM
Johnny Clegg Tribute Show: 'It's going to be incredible' Johnny Clegg's manager Roddy Quinn and musician Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse discuss the Johnny Clegg Tribute show. 15 July 2022 12:16 PM
Better call Saul! Real-life lassie leads rescue crews to owner after fall Saul the Border collie lead rescuers more than 200 meters to its injured owner who had fallen while hiking in California. 21 July 2022 2:40 PM
Russia plans to widen its invasion of Ukraine The Russian military is getting ready to widen the scope of its invasion, which had been focused on the east of Ukraine. 21 July 2022 10:24 AM
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier. 22 July 2022 4:47 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse. 21 July 2022 12:04 PM
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes

22 July 2022 4:47 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Loadshedding
Load shedding
Energy crisis
Electricity crisis
CONNECT US

Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier.

Click here to browse all the CONNECT US articles.

Loadshedding is making life hard for South Africa’s longsuffering consumers and its struggling businesses.

As such, Eskom’s inability to generate enough electricity poses an existential threat to the South African economy.

There will be no growth – and the unemployment crisis will remain – no matter what grand plans are made until there is enough power.

To help you make sense of this epic crisis, we have placed all recently published related articles in one place – click here to browse through them all.

Here are five highlights from our CONNECT US feature:

Is this how loadshedding finally ends? © malp/123rf.com
An Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS). © fahroni/123rf.com
  • 'We can end load shedding in 2 years, if the politics line up' - Load shedding could end in two years if South Africa aggressively brings on more solar, wind, and storage, says Alex Lenferna, a climate justice campaigner with 350.org. Politics – not the tech – is what is holding us back.
Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe at his media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday, 2 March 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.
When the power comes back on after loadshedding. © iuriigagarin/123rf.com
© claudiodivizia/123rf.com

Click here to browse all the CONNECT US articles.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes




More from CONNECT US - electricity and power-related info to make your lives easier

DA to legally challenge Eskom's proposed 32.7% electricity increase

20 July 2022 10:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Democratic Alliance MP Kevin Mileham about Eskom's proposed 32.7% tariff price hike to Nersa.

Connect Us: Load shedding's impact on economy, and how to keep your lights on

8 July 2022 6:21 PM

Eskom has been placed under severe pressure due to its inability to produce power for South African households and businesses.

'Load shedding has potential to chase away foreign investment'

7 July 2022 8:24 AM

Africa Melane speaks to the senior executive attorney at MG Law, Jonathan White, about the impact of Eskom employees' unprotected protest on the economy.

Can the world's first 'sand battery' solve SA's energy problem?

7 July 2022 6:34 AM

John Maytham speaks to Hilton Trollip, an energy research independent consultant to discuss the project's potential.

How to keep the lights on amid load shedding

6 July 2022 7:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to the regional sales manager for the Western Cape for ACDC Dynamics, Denzil de Bruyn, about lighting options during load shedding.

The continuous strain of load shedding on Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

5 July 2022 5:28 PM

Lives are at risk - both directly and indirectly - when load shedding hits hospitals.

Alternate power sources during load shedding - What are the options?

5 July 2022 1:13 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Andre Reinhardt, owner of UPS Technologies, about the options for alternate power sources available to South Africans during load shedding.

'We can end loadshedding in 2 years – if the politics line up'

14 June 2022 10:54 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Alex Lenferna, a climate justice campaigner with 350.org.

'Real sabotage at Eskom perpetrated by South African government'

7 June 2022 10:24 AM

Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan on his new book 'Sabotage', which takes a closer look at incidents of sabotage at Eskom.

What EXACTLY is Eskom's problem? Lack of skilled technicians, engineers - study

2 June 2022 10:39 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Primaresearch’s Shamil Ismail, author of “Shedding light on Eskom”.

