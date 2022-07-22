South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes
Loadshedding is making life hard for South Africa’s longsuffering consumers and its struggling businesses.
As such, Eskom’s inability to generate enough electricity poses an existential threat to the South African economy.
There will be no growth – and the unemployment crisis will remain – no matter what grand plans are made until there is enough power.
Here are five highlights from our CONNECT US feature:
- WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever - Refilwe Moloto facilitates a panel discussion on how the country can remedy its energy crisis. It features energy analyst Chris Yelland, SOLA Group CEO Dominic Wills and CEO of Transform RSA Adil Nchabeleng.
- Alternate power sources during load shedding: What are the options? - Uninterruptable power supply (UPS), generators and inverters… A detailed discussion of alternative power sources.
- 'We can end load shedding in 2 years, if the politics line up' - Load shedding could end in two years if South Africa aggressively brings on more solar, wind, and storage, says Alex Lenferna, a climate justice campaigner with 350.org. Politics – not the tech – is what is holding us back.
- Power surge protection: 'Mention you’re a CapeTalk listener, get a discount' - Save your devices from power surges when the electricity returns after load shedding.
- Can the world's first 'sand battery' solve SA's energy problem? - Finnish researchers Markku Ylönen and Tommi Eronen have invented the world's first fully working sand battery. Independent energy research consultant Hilton Trollip is sceptical.
DA to legally challenge Eskom's proposed 32.7% electricity increase
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Democratic Alliance MP Kevin Mileham about Eskom's proposed 32.7% tariff price hike to Nersa.Read More
Connect Us: Load shedding's impact on economy, and how to keep your lights on
Eskom has been placed under severe pressure due to its inability to produce power for South African households and businesses.Read More
'Load shedding has potential to chase away foreign investment'
Africa Melane speaks to the senior executive attorney at MG Law, Jonathan White, about the impact of Eskom employees' unprotected protest on the economy.Read More
Can the world's first 'sand battery' solve SA's energy problem?
John Maytham speaks to Hilton Trollip, an energy research independent consultant to discuss the project's potential.Read More
How to keep the lights on amid load shedding
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the regional sales manager for the Western Cape for ACDC Dynamics, Denzil de Bruyn, about lighting options during load shedding.Read More
The continuous strain of load shedding on Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
Lives are at risk - both directly and indirectly - when load shedding hits hospitals.Read More
Alternate power sources during load shedding - What are the options?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Andre Reinhardt, owner of UPS Technologies, about the options for alternate power sources available to South Africans during load shedding.Read More
'We can end loadshedding in 2 years – if the politics line up'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Alex Lenferna, a climate justice campaigner with 350.org.Read More
'Real sabotage at Eskom perpetrated by South African government'
Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan on his new book 'Sabotage', which takes a closer look at incidents of sabotage at Eskom.Read More