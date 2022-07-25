Here's why you should start saving, NOW!





The importance of saving and investing cannot be emphasised enough. This July - Savings Month - consumers are being encouraged to look beyond the effects of Covid-19 and the current economic environment, to equip themselves with the right tools to begin and maintain a long-term savings strategy.

Standard Bank's Head of Main Market, Motlatsi Mkalala joined 702's John Perlman to discuss one such tool - MoneyMarket Select Investment accounts.

A Tax Free Call Investment account allows you to start saving without being taxed on the interest you receive for the lifetime of the product.

You will not be taxed until you reach the Tax-Free Savings bar, which is about R500 000, so that is the biggest benefit to it. Motlatsi Mkalala, Head of Main Market - Standard Bank

According to Mkalala, clients have the option of choosing between a "demand" account; where they can access money anytime they need; or a Fixed Deposit Investment account, where the money is inaccessible for the investment period.

Thankfully, both offerings have an option for the withdrawal of money in case of unforeseen circumstances, but it is good to note that there will be a penalty fee incurred. To avoid the penalties that come with withdrawing money early, Motlatsi advises the two savings options are coupled together.