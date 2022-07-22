'I'm on the right track': McKenzie on 100 days in office as Central Karoo mayor
The Patriotic Alliance (PA) President and current Central Karoo District Municipality Mayor - Gayton McKenzie, believes he's on track to reviving the municipality.
McKenzie was celebrating his first 100 days in office as a district mayor on Friday.
Speaking to Uveka Rangappa, Eyewitness News reporter, Graig-Lee Smith said that the mayor is adamant about doing his job.
He spoke to Eyewitness News exclusively yesterday with regards to what he has done, three factories were opened three months ago, a brand-new car wash, a cement factory, and all of that is what the executive mayor has promised the citizens.Graig-Lee Smith, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Smith added that despite some workers being happy with McKenzie's progress as a mayor, some opposition parties disagree.
Opposition parties were not so supportive of his report card and what he has achieved and advised us as the media that today (Friday) is just a show. I personally visited all three factories earlier this morning, spoke to the workers and they are all happy.Graig-Lee Smith, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Eskom announces load shedding-free weekend
In a statement, the power utility said stage 1 power cuts will be introduced form 4 pm on Friday until midnight.Read More
GDE online application system 'functional despite initial delay'
The online process, which closes on 19 August, is open for Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils across Gauteng.Read More
ANC eThekwini region hinted as main decider for KZN elective conference outcome
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Eyewitness News senior political journalist - Tshidi Madia, about the latest in the KZN ANC elective conference.Read More
Babita Deokaran's murder trial postponed as State, defence need more time
Uveka Rangappa speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Bernadette Wicks for an update on the Babita Deokaran murder trial.Read More
Sensate focus: How this sex therapy method can improve intimacy & reduce anxiety
Clement Manyathela spoke to sex educator and relationship coach, Nu Davidson, about the importance of sensate focus therapy.Read More
Having challenges conceiving? A visit to the Fertility Show Africa may help
Infertility Awareness Association of South Africa CEO and founder Saskia Williams says the event, which will be held in Sandton on the 23rd and 24th of July, is free.Read More
LISTEN: What to do when your property is hijacked
Corporate law and commercial litigation partner at Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys - Dominic Steyn says organised syndicates have mobilised and are taking over properties.Read More
Expanding inclusivity: Why making SASL an official language matters
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Justice Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri about amending the Constitution to include South African Sign Language as the 12th official language of South Africa.Read More
New CrimeCheck app helps you determine the safety profile of your neigbourhood
Editor-in-chief at News24, Adriaan Basson said they used data from the South African Police Service for the app.Read More
More from Politics
Ramaphosa answers Mkhwebane’s 31 questions on Phala Phala saga
The president’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed on Friday that the president sent a written response to the public protector's office on Friday morning.Read More
ANC eThekwini region hinted as main decider for KZN elective conference outcome
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Eyewitness News senior political journalist - Tshidi Madia, about the latest in the KZN ANC elective conference.Read More
'It'd be terrible if Numsa conference devolves into chaos. It’s on the cards'
'We are headed, unfortunately, for more factional battles,' says James Horn of Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys as he looks at the suspension of 31 Numsa members ahead of its national conference next week.Read More
ANC remembers Jessie Duarte - 'We thank her family for sharing her with us'
Uveka Rangapa speaks to ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete about the party's tributes to the late Jesse DuarteRead More
'Political courage needed for bold reforms, acceptance SA in extreme crisis'
Creative destruction - Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Terence McNamee, Global Fellow of the Africa Program at the Wilson Center (US).Read More
Ramaphosa committed to answer on Phala Phala, he must do so - Casac
Bongani Bingwa spoke to the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution's Lawson Naidoo about the subpoena on President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
Mkhwebane defence lawyer lodges grievances about her impeachment hearing
Bruce Whitfield gets an update on the Public Protector's impeachment inquiry from legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
Remembering Jesse Duarte: She was a tower, she was not a coward
Herman Mashaba, ActionSA president; Dennis Bloem, Cope national spokesperson, and Verne Harris, head of Leadership Development: Nelson Mandela Foundation pay their tributes to the ANC's late Jesse Duarte.Read More
Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte
Duarte who played a vital role in South Africa's liberation struggle - lost her 8-month battle with cancer on Sunday morning at the age of 68.Read More