'I'm on the right track': McKenzie on 100 days in office as Central Karoo mayor





The Patriotic Alliance (PA) President and current Central Karoo District Municipality Mayor - Gayton McKenzie, believes he's on track to reviving the municipality.

McKenzie was celebrating his first 100 days in office as a district mayor on Friday.

Speaking to Uveka Rangappa, Eyewitness News reporter, Graig-Lee Smith said that the mayor is adamant about doing his job.

He spoke to Eyewitness News exclusively yesterday with regards to what he has done, three factories were opened three months ago, a brand-new car wash, a cement factory, and all of that is what the executive mayor has promised the citizens. Graig-Lee Smith, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Smith added that despite some workers being happy with McKenzie's progress as a mayor, some opposition parties disagree.

Opposition parties were not so supportive of his report card and what he has achieved and advised us as the media that today (Friday) is just a show. I personally visited all three factories earlier this morning, spoke to the workers and they are all happy. Graig-Lee Smith, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...