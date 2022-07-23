Upside of Failure: Ikalafeng says failure is your perception of falling short





Brand Leadership Group chairperson and founder Thebe Ikalafeng's advice on failure is that one should appreciate and anticipate success more than failure. The well-established marketing guru was hanging out with Relebogile Mabotja on 702's Upside of Failure feature.

Ikalafeng is the pre-eminent thought leader and authoritative voice of branding in Africa. He's won over 75 awards in branding and marketing communication globally over his distinguished career. His career started over 25 years ago at Colgate-Palmolive in New York, USA. Ikalafeng's tenure as chief marketing officer for Nike Africa was lauded.

Ikalafeng told Mabotja that growing up in a family that preaches success made him change his mindset around failure.

My mother’s friends would always say, 'your mother was so smart' or 'in this family we do well' and 'you are going to be a success' - so those points of reinforcements in many ways helped me to never think of failing but striving to do better. Thebe Ikalafeng, Chairperson and founder of Brand Africa and Brand Leadership Group

Sometimes failure is your perception of falling short or others' perception of how you should be, I was really surrounded by people who constantly reinforced in me that I am smart, I am capable of being better, and always celebrated my achievements. Thebe Ikalafeng, Chairperson and founder of Brand Africa and Brand Leadership Group

I retired at the age 14 from football at the top of my game, I tried to be a good goalkeeper and it didn’t work out and I didn’t see that as failure. I just viewed it as a high risk to my peak and level of my incompetence, and I moved on from that. When I put in great effort and I come short, I don’t view it as failure, I view it as I have gone that far as I could go. Thebe Ikalafeng, Chairperson and founder of Brand Africa and Brand Leadership Group

