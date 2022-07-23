Upside of Failure: Ikalafeng says failure is your perception of falling short
Brand Leadership Group chairperson and founder Thebe Ikalafeng's advice on failure is that one should appreciate and anticipate success more than failure. The well-established marketing guru was hanging out with Relebogile Mabotja on 702's Upside of Failure feature.
Ikalafeng is the pre-eminent thought leader and authoritative voice of branding in Africa. He's won over 75 awards in branding and marketing communication globally over his distinguished career. His career started over 25 years ago at Colgate-Palmolive in New York, USA. Ikalafeng's tenure as chief marketing officer for Nike Africa was lauded.
Ikalafeng told Mabotja that growing up in a family that preaches success made him change his mindset around failure.
My mother’s friends would always say, 'your mother was so smart' or 'in this family we do well' and 'you are going to be a success' - so those points of reinforcements in many ways helped me to never think of failing but striving to do better.Thebe Ikalafeng, Chairperson and founder of Brand Africa and Brand Leadership Group
Sometimes failure is your perception of falling short or others' perception of how you should be, I was really surrounded by people who constantly reinforced in me that I am smart, I am capable of being better, and always celebrated my achievements.Thebe Ikalafeng, Chairperson and founder of Brand Africa and Brand Leadership Group
I retired at the age 14 from football at the top of my game, I tried to be a good goalkeeper and it didn’t work out and I didn’t see that as failure. I just viewed it as a high risk to my peak and level of my incompetence, and I moved on from that. When I put in great effort and I come short, I don’t view it as failure, I view it as I have gone that far as I could go.Thebe Ikalafeng, Chairperson and founder of Brand Africa and Brand Leadership Group
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : Twitter @ThebeIkalafeng
More from Local
Another tavern shooting leaves 2 dead, 7 injured, in Garankuwa
Gauteng police say the gunmen driving a silver polo vehicle randomly opened fire at patrons who were sitting outside the outlet on Friday night.Read More
Bosasa corruption case hit by another postponement
Uveka Rangappa gets the latest on the Bosasa corruption case from the Investigating Directorate spokesperson - Sindisiwe Seboka.Read More
[WATCH] Nando's brings light (relief) to SA with roast of Eskom and de Ruyter
A gen-deRuyter called André and soft toys with the names Koeberg and Kusile... Nando's has done it again!Read More
Energy Dept begins formal process of deregulating petrol price in SA
Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has published a government gazette, asking the public to chip in on his intention to introduce a price cap for 93 octane.Read More
Eskom announces load shedding-free weekend
In a statement, the power utility said stage 1 power cuts will be introduced form 4 pm on Friday until midnight.Read More
GDE online application system 'functional despite initial delay'
The online process, which closes on 19 August, is open for Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils across Gauteng.Read More
'I'm on the right track': McKenzie on 100 days in office as Central Karoo mayor
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Eyewitness News reporter - Graig-Lee Smith, about McKenzie's first 100 days in office.Read More
ANC eThekwini region hinted as main decider for KZN elective conference outcome
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Eyewitness News senior political journalist - Tshidi Madia, about the latest in the KZN ANC elective conference.Read More
Babita Deokaran's murder trial postponed as State, defence need more time
Uveka Rangappa speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Bernadette Wicks for an update on the Babita Deokaran murder trial.Read More