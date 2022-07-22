GDE online application system 'functional despite initial delay'
The Gauteng Department of Education’s 2023 online application system officially opened on Friday.
The online process, which closes on 19 August, is open for Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils across Gauteng.
Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza said the applications started ‘embarrassingly slow’ due to heavy reliance on third-party database systems that failed to carry numbers.
But technicians managed to resolve the issues after an hour and the system has since picked up.
Lesufi announced on Thursday that there are 48 walk-in centres to accommodate parents who cannot access online applications - located in Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, Tshwane, Sedibeng and the West Rand.
To find your nearest walk-in centre visit the Gauteng Department of Education website.
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : DBE/Twitter
