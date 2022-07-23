Streaming issues? Report here
LISTEN: 'Africa can be a confederal state,' says Prof Lumumba

23 July 2022 3:11 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Africa
patrick lumumba
Confederal state

Clement Manyathela speaks to Professor Patrick Lumumba about the state of African politics.

Professor Patrick Lumumba believes that a confederal state can unite and coordinate the affairs of the African continent. He was speaking to 702's Clement Manyathela.

The former director of the Kenya anti-corruption commission suggests that having one arm that coordinates the concerns of the continent might be the answer we are looking for. Lumumba also says ordinary citizens are part of the problems on the continent, as they celebrate thieving politicians.

If I was asked today, what the structure should be to unite Africa, I would recommend a confederal system - in a sense that we have a centre that coordinates our currency, a centre that deals with our foreign currency, a centre that deals with our army - but allow component units to control other major things like policing, and general governance, and that can be done.

Prof Patrick Lumumba - Former director of the Kenya anti-corruption commission

Politics now in Africa have become the shortest avenue to the acquisition of ill-gotten political wealth, and the tragedy is that majority of us who are led also celebrate these thieves. As long as we celebrate them, we too are co-authors of misfortunes.

Prof Patrick Lumumba - Former director of the Kenya anti-corruption commission

The eloquent lawyer shed some light into the disunity among the African people.

We are disunited, we are weak, we are suspicious of one another. We don’t see ourselves as one body and our weaknesses are a multi-million-dollar industry for another civilisation.

Prof Patrick Lumumba - Former director of the Kenya anti-corruption commission

Listen to the audio for more.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
