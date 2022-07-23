LISTEN: 'Africa can be a confederal state,' says Prof Lumumba
Professor Patrick Lumumba believes that a confederal state can unite and coordinate the affairs of the African continent. He was speaking to 702's Clement Manyathela.
The former director of the Kenya anti-corruption commission suggests that having one arm that coordinates the concerns of the continent might be the answer we are looking for. Lumumba also says ordinary citizens are part of the problems on the continent, as they celebrate thieving politicians.
If I was asked today, what the structure should be to unite Africa, I would recommend a confederal system - in a sense that we have a centre that coordinates our currency, a centre that deals with our foreign currency, a centre that deals with our army - but allow component units to control other major things like policing, and general governance, and that can be done.Prof Patrick Lumumba - Former director of the Kenya anti-corruption commission
Politics now in Africa have become the shortest avenue to the acquisition of ill-gotten political wealth, and the tragedy is that majority of us who are led also celebrate these thieves. As long as we celebrate them, we too are co-authors of misfortunes.Prof Patrick Lumumba - Former director of the Kenya anti-corruption commission
The eloquent lawyer shed some light into the disunity among the African people.
We are disunited, we are weak, we are suspicious of one another. We don’t see ourselves as one body and our weaknesses are a multi-million-dollar industry for another civilisation.Prof Patrick Lumumba - Former director of the Kenya anti-corruption commission
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : 702
More from Africa
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.Read More
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022
Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how.Read More
The search for returns: Innovation will be key
Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds.Read More
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79
Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month.Read More
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa
Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa.Read More
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan
Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment.Read More
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.Read More
Zimbabwe's Fortune Charumbira elected Pan-African Parliament president
Charumbira’s bid for the presidency at the Pan-African Parliament appeared to have been seamless after getting the backing of the southern and northern regions.Read More
Energy sector moves up a gear
Bhavtik Vallabhjee, Head of Power and Renewables at Absa, unpacks the improvements and potential of South Africa's energy sector.Read More